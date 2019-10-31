Flavours of the Middle East spice up this dish

4 naan breads or 2 large flat breads

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

2 small zucchini, sliced into thin ribbons on a mandoline

1/2 cup (125 ml) labneh

Tahini, to taste (optional)

Salad

2 cups (280 g) cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup (140 g) strawberries, quartered

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

Mint leaves, torn, to taste

Zaatar Spice

In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Set aside.

Toasts

With two racks in the middle position, preheat the oven to 450 F (230 C).

Using a pastry brush, brush the naan breads with 1 tbsp (15 ml) of the oil. Place the breads on a baking sheet or directly on the lower rack of the oven. Bake on the lower rack for 10 minutes or until the edges of the breads start to brown. Let cool.

Meanwhile, on a non-stick or parchment paper-lined baking sheet, toss the zucchini with the remaining oil. Season with salt and pepper. Spread out on the baking sheet and bake on the upper rack of the oven for 5 minutes or until softened. Let cool for 5 minutes.

Spread the labneh over the breads. Top with the zucchini, sprinkle with zaatar to taste and drizzle with tahini, if desired.

Salad

In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients.

Cut the toasts into wedges and serve with the salad. To turn this recipe into a full meal, serve with hummus, tabbouleh and nuts, if desired.

Note: Ready-made zaatar spice mixes are available in certain grocery stores. Instead of zaatar, you can simply combine sesame seeds and oregano in a 2 to 1 ratio.

Makes 4 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes