Flamborough home to Remembrance Day ceremonies

Residents can honour our veterans, servicemen and women, and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms at Remembrance Day services in Flamborough Nov. 11.
Location and Venue: 206 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Royal Canadian Legion – Beverly Branch)
Event date and time: Monday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Service includes a parade from the Legion to the cenotaph.
Location and Venue: 79 Hamilton St. North, Waterdown (Royal Canadian Legion – Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Monday, Nov. 11 from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.
Ceremony takes place outdoors at the cenotaph.
Residents can honour our veterans, servicemen and women, and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms at Remembrance Day services in Flamborough Nov. 11.
Location and Venue: 206 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Royal Canadian Legion – Beverly Branch)
Event date and time: Monday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Service includes a parade from the Legion to the cenotaph.
Location and Venue: 79 Hamilton St. North, Waterdown (Royal Canadian Legion – Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Monday, Nov. 11 from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.
Ceremony takes place outdoors at the cenotaph.
Residents can honour our veterans, servicemen and women, and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms at Remembrance Day services in Flamborough Nov. 11.
Location and Venue: 206 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Royal Canadian Legion – Beverly Branch)
Event date and time: Monday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Service includes a parade from the Legion to the cenotaph.
Location and Venue: 79 Hamilton St. North, Waterdown (Royal Canadian Legion – Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Monday, Nov. 11 from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.
Ceremony takes place outdoors at the cenotaph.