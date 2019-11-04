15 free programs on offer Nov. 4-8 at Flamborough's library branches

Hamilton Public Library branches in Flamborough are home to a number of free events and programs this week.

Here's what on Nov. 4-8:

Maker Cart

Kids ages four to eight are invited to bring their imagination to the table and make a cool creation to take home. Supplies provided.

Location and Venue: 1803 Brock Rd., Freelton (Hamilton Public Library - Freelton Branch)

Event date and time: Monday, Nov. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Greensville Guitar Pickers

Intermediate and advance guitar players are invited to play their instruments and share songs. This program caters to adults, who must bring their own instruments.

Location and Venue: 6-59 Kirby Ave., Greensville (Hamilton Public Library - Greensville Branch)

Event date and time: Monday, Nov. 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Carlisle Book Club

The Carlisle Book Club, for teens, adults and seniors, meets to discuss Before I Go To Sleep, a novel by S. J. Watson.

Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Rd., Carlisle (Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Sit! Stay! Read!

Reluctant readers are invited to take part in literacy activities with trained pet therapy dogs and adult volunteers at this special program presented in partnership with the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Knitting and Crochet

A drop-in knitting and crochet program for teens and adults.

Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Rd., Carlisle (Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Make Embroidered Bookmarks

Adults and seniors are invited to learn basic embroidery stitches to take their project to the next level. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 1803 Brock Rd., Freelton (Hamilton Public Library - Freelton Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

STREAM Learning Lab

Youth ages eight to 12 can engage in hands-on STREAM activities and learn through experimentation.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Guitar Club

Adults learn basic chords and strumming at this community-led guitar program. Participants must bring their instruments.

Location and Venue: 6-59 Kirby Ave., Greensville (Hamilton Public Library - Greensville Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Stay and Play Drop-In

Families with young children are invited to an EarlyON Outreach-led, drop-in play, exploration and discovery time, which includes an interactive storytime program to promote early literacy development.

Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon

Pet Portraiture

Adults and seniors can learn how to draw their furry friends during a four-week workshop presented by artist Gemma Whelbourn. Basic drawing skills suggested. Supplies provided. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tablet Basics

Adults will learn the basics of navigating their device, changing settings, taking photos, and finding, downloading and organizing apps at this free workshop. Bring a fully-charged device. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 7 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Knitting and Crochet

A drop-in knitting and crochet program for all ages and skill levels.

Location and Venue: 6-59 Kirby Ave., Greensville (Hamilton Public Library - Greensville Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Math Quest in Waterdown

Pull a quest from the Math Quest Kiosk and complete a math-based activity in the library. Stamp your passport and redeem a prize.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4 until 5 p.m.

Let's Talk Science in French

Youth ages eight to 12 can explore science by performing experiments during this special program presented by McMaster engineering students — in French. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Friday, Nov. 8 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Imagination Stations

Youth ages four to 12 can built, create and play with educational kits and resources.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Friday, Nov. 8 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Looking for more events in Flamborough? Check out our online calendar, or sign up to receive our weekly events newsletter.

