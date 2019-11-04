15 free programs on offer Nov. 4-8 at Flamborough's library branches

The Carlisle Book Club, for teens, adults and seniors, meets to discuss Before I Go To Sleep, a novel by S. J. Watson.

Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Rd., Carlisle (Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Reluctant readers are invited to take part in literacy activities with trained pet therapy dogs and adult volunteers at this special program presented in partnership with the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A drop-in knitting and crochet program for teens and adults.

Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Rd., Carlisle (Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Adults and seniors are invited to learn basic embroidery stitches to take their project to the next level. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 1803 Brock Rd., Freelton (Hamilton Public Library - Freelton Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Youth ages eight to 12 can engage in hands-on STREAM activities and learn through experimentation.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Adults learn basic chords and strumming at this community-led guitar program. Participants must bring their instruments.

Location and Venue: 6-59 Kirby Ave., Greensville (Hamilton Public Library - Greensville Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Families with young children are invited to an EarlyON Outreach-led, drop-in play, exploration and discovery time, which includes an interactive storytime program to promote early literacy development.

Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon

Adults and seniors can learn how to draw their furry friends during a four-week workshop presented by artist Gemma Whelbourn. Basic drawing skills suggested. Supplies provided. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Adults will learn the basics of navigating their device, changing settings, taking photos, and finding, downloading and organizing apps at this free workshop. Bring a fully-charged device. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 7 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

A drop-in knitting and crochet program for all ages and skill levels.

Location and Venue: 6-59 Kirby Ave., Greensville (Hamilton Public Library - Greensville Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Pull a quest from the Math Quest Kiosk and complete a math-based activity in the library. Stamp your passport and redeem a prize.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4 until 5 p.m.

Youth ages eight to 12 can explore science by performing experiments during this special program presented by McMaster engineering students — in French. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Friday, Nov. 8 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Youth ages four to 12 can built, create and play with educational kits and resources.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Friday, Nov. 8 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

