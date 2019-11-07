MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Nov. 8-10

1. The Unexpected Guest

Waterdown Village Theatre presents The Unexpected Guest by Agatha Christie. The play is directed by Jordan Toth and produced by Lynda Roselle. The curtain will rise at Memorial Hall (317 Dundas St. East) Nov. 8-9 at 8 p.m. with a matinee slated for 2 p.m. Nov. 10. The production also runs at 8 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23, as well as 2 p.m. Nov. 17. Tickets cost $25 and are available by calling the box office at 905-690-7889 or at Pickwick Books (cash only).

2. Junior League Holiday House Tour

Tour houses dressed up with the holidays in Burlington and Waterdown. Three houses, all arranged by professional designers, will be open to ticket-holders from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9-10. Tickets cost $30 in advance online at www.holidayhousetour.ca or at AJ Professional Alterations (19 Main St. South), Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.) and The Water Depot (170 Rockhaven Lane, Unit 105).

3. Coat Drive

Drop off gently-used coats, mitts and kitchenware at the Woolcott Team's office (493 Dundas St. East) Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Items will be donated to the Good Shepherd Centre, which will distributed donated items to those in need.

4. Sheffield Christmas Vendor Craft Sale

Stock up on gifts and goodies at the Sheffield Community Centre (2339 5th Concession Rd. West) Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event also features photos with Santa with proceeds benefiting McMaster Children’s Hospital.

5. Holly Berry Bazaar

Baked goods, treasures, Christmas room, penny sale and more await visitors at St. Thomas the Apostle Church (715 Centre Rd.) this weekend. The Holly Berry Bazaar runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.