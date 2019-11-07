WDHS Museum of History opens Nov. 11

The Waterdown Museum of History is opening its doors for another year Nov. 11 with a slate of new featured exhibits — including one highlighting the 30th anniversary of the end of the Cold War.

The museum, which is curated by students in the school’s Grade 11 genocide and crimes against humanity class, will also include new virtual reality googles — direct from the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam.

Waterdown District High School history teacher Rob Flosman said the VR goggles from the Anne Frank House are a big draw for the museum, and were sent to the museum by Menno Metselaar, the project manager of the Anne Frank House. Metselaar spoke to students at the high school in May 2019 and was impressed by the student-run museum — pledging to provide them with any help they wanted in the future.

“He emails me and says, ‘Oh by the way, I’m sending you VR goggles so you can have virtual reality — this is the new thing, we’ve just come out with it, we’re very proud of it,'" Flosman said of Metselaar. "We now have a partnership with the Anne Frank House — and that's a very special thing."

“I want everyone to come.” — Rob Flosman

Areej Siddiqui and Carrie Spring, both 16, are in charge of this year's Anne Frank exhibit and said the VR goggles will show museum visitors the Secret Annex while they are in the exhibit.

“It adds a different experience,” Siddiqui said of the VR. “People get to actually see what it looks like and get a deeper understanding of the size. It’s actually pretty small.”

In addition to the goggles, Flosman said the museum will also have exhibits highlighting the 30th anniversary of the end of the Cold War.

“The Cold War is the big thing, the big draw,” he said, adding the exhibit will focus on Waterdown’s Bob Thomas. “It’s really paying homage to a great man who has had such an amazing life.”

“We are looking at Bob Thomas’ story, but also 30 years since the end of the Cold War, which is Nov. 9.”

Bob Thomas, who was born in Montreal, but now lives in Waterdown with his wife Valerie, served in the Canadian Army for eight years from 1960 to 1968. He was deployed in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes, and in 1964 completed a tour of duty with the United Nations Forces in Cyprus. The following year he returned to the Middle East, serving with the United Nations Emergency Force in Camp Rafah, Egypt, Gaza, Palestine and detached duty in Beirut, Lebanon.