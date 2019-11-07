WDHS Museum of History opens Nov. 11

The Waterdown Museum of History is opening its doors for another year Nov. 11 with a slate of new featured exhibits — including one highlighting the 30th anniversary of the end of the Cold War.
The museum, which is curated by students in the school’s Grade 11 genocide and crimes against humanity class, will also include new virtual reality googles — direct from the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam.
Waterdown District High School history teacher Rob Flosman said the VR goggles from the Anne Frank House are a big draw for the museum, and were sent to the museum by Menno Metselaar, the project manager of the Anne Frank House. Metselaar spoke to students at the high school in May 2019 and was impressed by the student-run museum — pledging to provide them with any help they wanted in the future.
“He emails me and says, ‘Oh by the way, I’m sending you VR goggles so you can have virtual reality — this is the new thing, we’ve just come out with it, we’re very proud of it,'" Flosman said of Metselaar. "We now have a partnership with the Anne Frank House — and that's a very special thing."
Areej Siddiqui and Carrie Spring, both 16, are in charge of this year's Anne Frank exhibit and said the VR goggles will show museum visitors the Secret Annex while they are in the exhibit.
“It adds a different experience,” Siddiqui said of the VR. “People get to actually see what it looks like and get a deeper understanding of the size. It’s actually pretty small.”
In addition to the goggles, Flosman said the museum will also have exhibits highlighting the 30th anniversary of the end of the Cold War.
“The Cold War is the big thing, the big draw,” he said, adding the exhibit will focus on Waterdown’s Bob Thomas. “It’s really paying homage to a great man who has had such an amazing life.”
“We are looking at Bob Thomas’ story, but also 30 years since the end of the Cold War, which is Nov. 9.”
Bob Thomas, who was born in Montreal, but now lives in Waterdown with his wife Valerie, served in the Canadian Army for eight years from 1960 to 1968. He was deployed in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes, and in 1964 completed a tour of duty with the United Nations Forces in Cyprus. The following year he returned to the Middle East, serving with the United Nations Emergency Force in Camp Rafah, Egypt, Gaza, Palestine and detached duty in Beirut, Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Cassandra McCabe is working on an exhibit about the Cold War, highlighting the Berlin Wall — with a map of the Iron Curtain, the dividing line between the Soviet Union and the West during the Cold War — of which the Berlin Wall was a part.
The exhibit will feature a model of the wall, as well as piece of the Berlin Wall which Flosman broke from the wall in 1990, six months after its fall.
“Everybody knows about the First World War and Second World War,” McCabe said. ‘But I feel like people don’t learn about (the Cold War) as much.
“I hope that people recognize it as a really important part of history.”
Flosman said students are excited about the museum.
“They’re staying in for lunch and doing extra research,” he said. “I’ve never seen kids do extra like that for an assignment.
“They are really, really engaged.”
The museum is open Monday to Friday from Nov. 11 to 22 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. As well, the museum will be open Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is $2.
