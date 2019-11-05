Andre Alexis wins Writers' Trust fiction prize

This is the fourth time Alexis has been nominated for the Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize. He is the second author to take home the trophy twice after Miriam Toews scored repeat wins in 2014 and 2008.

The other 2019 fiction finalists were Michael Crummey, Alix Ohlin, Sharon Butala and Tea Mutonji.

Of the more than $260,000 in prizes doled out Tuesday, Winnipeg's Jenny Heijun Wills took home the biggest haul as the winner of the $60,000 non-fiction prize.

Wills apologized for shaking as she accepted the award for "Older Sister. Not Necessarily Related."

The memoir, published by McClelland & Stewart, follows Wills' journey reconnecting with her Korean family after being raised by adoptive parents in small-town Canada.

"Thank you to my families," Wills told the crowd, choking back tears. "Some of you are here tonight. Some of you are far away. Some of you are elsewhere in the world."

The University of Winnipeg professor also gave a shout-out to her fellow nominees on the all-female short list: Tanya Talaga, Alicia Elliott, Ayelet Tsabari and Anna Mehler Paperny.

The runners-up in the fiction and non-fiction categories each receive $5,000.

The Writers' Trust also celebrated the careers of wordsmiths such as Toronto-based Olive Senior, who was decorated with the $25,000 Matt Cohen Award for a lifetime of distinguished work by a Canadian writer.

Acclaimed Lebanese-Canadian author Rawi Hage received the $25,000 Writers' Trust Engel/Findley Award, which is given to a mid-career writer in recognition of their contributions to fiction.

Stephen Collis, who lives near Vancouver, took home the $25,000 Latner Writers' Trust Poetry Prize honouring a mid-career poet for mastery of the form.

The $25,000 Vicky Metcalf Award for Literature for Young People was awarded to Susin Nielsen of Vancouver.

Angelique Lalonde, who grew up in Ktunaxa territory in British Columbia, won the $10,000 honour for best short fiction published by an emerging writer in a Canadian literary magazine.

Her story "Pooka," about an artist wrestling with his mental health, was published by PRISM International, which was also awarded $2,000.

The two other short-story finalists each receive $1,000.

During the awards ceremony, speakers paid tribute to novelist and environmentalist Graeme Gibson, who died in September at age 85.

In 1976, Gibson and other prominent writers — including longtime partner Margaret Atwood — founded the Writers’ Trust of Canada to support the longevity of Canadian literary culture.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on Nov. 5, 2019.

By Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press