Pesto mayonnaise takes this simple salad to healthy new heights

4 cups (100 g) arugula

1/4 cup (40 g) roasted pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup (30 g) Parmesan cheese shavings (optional)

Pesto Mayonnaise

6 tbsp (90 ml) mayonnaise

2 tbsp (30 ml) pesto

1 tbsp (15 ml) lemon juice

Salad

On a plate, drizzle the chicken with the lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle lightly with oil. Let marinate while you prepare the vegetables.

Preheat the grill, setting the burners to high. Oil the grate.

On a work surface, using a mandoline slicer, slice 2 zucchini into strips 1/8 inch (3 mm) thick. Using a spiralizer, cut the remaining 2 zucchini into thin spirals. Set aside the zucchini spirals until ready to serve.

On a large plate, drizzle the zucchini strips, bell peppers and onions with the oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Grill the chicken for 4 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Let cool completely. Thinly slice.

At the same time, grill the bell peppers on all sides until charred. Place in an airtight container and let cool for 30 minutes. Remove the skin, ribs and seeds. Slice into strips. Pat dry with paper towel, if necessary.

Grill the onions and zucchini strips. Set aside on a plate to cool.

Pesto Mayonnaise

In a bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, pesto and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Divide the mayonnaise into four small jars and seal the jars.

Add a layer of raw zucchini spirals, then chicken, grilled vegetables, bocconcini, arugula, pumpkin seeds and Parmesan, if desired. Seal the jars.

Note: Using store-bought grilled vegetables will shorten your prep time.

Makes 4 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes