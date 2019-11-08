Montreal can limit fast food joints: court

MONTREAL — A Quebec judge has upheld a Montreal borough's bylaw that limits where new fast food restaurants can open as part of a broader health initiative.

The decision last month from Quebec Superior Court ruled against a number of fast food chains that had sought to quash the municipal law.

Citing a desire to promote healthy eating, the borough passed a zoning bylaw in 2016 that limited new fast food restaurants to two major streets and a shopping centre.

Coun. Marvin Rotrand says he's pleased the courts have found in favour of the bylaw and says he hopes other boroughs and municipalities will follow suit.