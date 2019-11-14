MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Nov. 15-17

1. Buffet Breakfast and Bazaar
Treat yourself to a tasty breakfast before taking part in a cookie walk at the Sheffield United Church, 1283 Old Hwy. 8, Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. In addition to yummy delights, the event will feature a silent auction, bake sale and craft table. Breakfast costs $10 for adults and $5 for children six to 12.
Take in all the festive eats and goodies the season has to offer from quiche, pies and cabbage rolls to a silent auction, penny sale and even Sarah Coventry jewelry at Carlisle United Church, 1432 Centre Rd., Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3. Arts and Craft show
Artists showcase their work at the Flamborough Seniors Centre, 163 Dundas St. East, Nov. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring watercolours, pastels, oils, knitting and crochet.
Featuring a bake sale, deli, crafts, silent auction, café, specialty shoppe and more at Strabane United Church, 1565 Brock Rd., Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Gifts, a wine raffle and more will be available at Grace United Church, 157 Mill St. North, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A penny sale, pies and a café will also be on hand to treat visitors.
