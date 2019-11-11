10 things to do in Flamborough this week (Nov. 11-15)

Location and Venue: 79 Hamilton St. North, Waterdown, (Royal Canadian Legion Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Monday, Nov. 11 from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.

Attend this workshop to learn the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2013. Registration is required. Please call 905-690-9927 to reserve your spot. Space is limited.

Location and Venue: 427 Dundas Street East, Unit 1, Waterdown (YMCA Employment Services - Waterdown)

Event date and time: Monday, Nov. 11 from 2 until 3 p.m.

Learn a variety of ways to job search and access the hidden job market to find your dream job. Please call 905-690-9927 to register.

Location and Venue: 427 Dundas Street East, Unit 1, Waterdown (YMCA Employment Services - Waterdown)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 2 until 3 p.m.

"Liturgy of the Ordinary – Sacred practices in everyday life" takes a look at real life and its daily actions. Are they sacred or secular? This is Week 3 of a 12-week discussion on spirituality, sacredness and life.

Location and Venue: 616 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Bethel Christian Reformed Church - Waterdown)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 7 until 8 p.m.

Music therapy session with Annilee Baron, through the New Horizons for Seniors program. Annilee empowers people to reach their full potential and connect more deeply to themselves and others through music.

Location and Venue: 1294 8th Concession Rd. West, Flamborough (Beverly Hills Estates Community Hall)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon

Share ideas and learn from each other as we prepare a meal in our new kitchen. Parking lot entrance at 182 Main St. North. RSVP required. Call Cindy at 905-689-6715.

Location and Venue: 157 Mill St. North, Waterdown (Grace Anglican Church)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Demonstration: learn how to make your own beeswax food wrap. Supplies included to make three wraps. Great for sandwiches.

Location and Venue: 1349 Concession 6 West, Flamborough (Westover Women’s Institute)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 14 starting at 7 p.m. Audience: All Ages

Price: $15 at the door

Waterdown's own community theatre group, Village Theatre, presents The Unexpected Guest, by Agatha Christie. The production is directed by Jordan Toth and produced by Lynda Roselle. For tickets, call the box office at 905-690-7889 or visit Pickwick Books (cash only).

Location and Venue: 317 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Waterdown Memorial Hall)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 14 from 8 until 10 p.m.

Price: $25