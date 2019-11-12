Gary Smith: Agatha Christie does it again in The Unexpected Guest

You'll come out of "The Unexpected Guest" wondering how you missed it. Who did it, I mean.
So clever is Agatha Christie's conjuring trick you'll spend the evening going back and forth from character to character, trying to determine who killed Richard Warwick. (Douglas William)
Was it the unhappy wife, Laura, (an attractive Maggie Makar) or her handsome lover, Julian Farrar, (an expert Michael Hannigan) looking like he just stepped out of the pages of a 1958 Tatler magazine?
Or was it the mentally-challenged young man Jan, (a wily Isaiah Cook) who bites his finger nails and is fascinated by guns?
It might even have been Warwick's stoic mother (a regal Inese Hill) who knows a lot more than she's ready to tell. Or maybe it's the dramatic Miss Bennett, (emotional Valerie King) protector of troubled Jan. Or how about Henry Angell, (a cunning Duncan McCallum) Warwick's unsavory male nurse?
Oh yes, Christie has loaded the play with prime suspects. She's even provided an unexpected guest, lost in the fog down some lonely road near the Warwick estate.
This is the very sort of play Dame Agatha's mystery lovers like trying to unravel.
Best known for her long-running London hit "The Mousetrap," Christie has written a number of lesser known plays that have kept audiences guessing. This is one of them.
We are in the study of Richard Warwick's South Wales home. By all accounts he's a thoroughly unlikable man. Once a big game hunter in Africa, he now shoots birds and cats from his wheelchair. We find him slumped in that chair, shot in the head, with his pretty wife Laura standing over him. Is that a gun in her hand? Of course it is. Ah, but did she do it? Don't be too quick to assume anything, this is, after all, Dame Agatha at work.
When Michael Starkwedder, (a fine Michael Bedford) "The Unexpected Guest" of the title, shines his torch through the glass panels of an exterior study door, we are off and running. Starkwedder, taken with the red-headed woman in the green party dress, begins to help the frightened Laura concoct a wild story of how her husband was murdered.
Soon Sergeant Cadwallader (a pleasant Nicholas Terpstra) and Inspector Thomas (the upright Jason Swenor) arrive to sort things out.
And that's all you're going to hear from me, except that there were audible gasps when Warwick's killer was revealed.
New, young director, Jordan Toth, has done a fine job with Christie's play, staging it nicely on the smallish Waterdown stage. He needs to learn pace is everything however in a mystery like this. His act one, scene one is far too slow, contributing to Christie's play running rather long.
Accents are an issue too, landing us somewhere mid-Atlantic.
A stand-out performance from Michael Hannigan as Farrar is natural, truthful and totally believable. It's the best thing Hannigan's done in ages. Isaiah Cook as Jan is good too, just fidgety enough to be eccentric. And Duncan McCallum, is perfect as one of Dame Agatha's smarmy low-lifes.
Two actors were replaced in this production at rather short notice and one was moved to a larger role.
Who were they? I'll never tell. It's part of the mystery. You'll just have to guess.
Who: Waterdown Village Theatre
What: The Unexpected Guest
Where: Memorial Hall, 317 Dundas St., Waterdown
When: Nov.14-15-16 and 21-22-23 at 8 p.m. Matinee Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.
Tickets: $25 - Call 905-690-7889 or villagetheatrewaterdown.ca
Gary Smith has written on theatre and dance for The Hamilton spectator for 40 years gsmith1@cogeco.ca
Gary Smith has written on theatre and dance for The Hamilton spectator for 40 years gsmith1@cogeco.ca
You'll come out of "The Unexpected Guest" wondering how you missed it. Who did it, I mean.
So clever is Agatha Christie's conjuring trick you'll spend the evening going back and forth from character to character, trying to determine who killed Richard Warwick. (Douglas William)
Was it the unhappy wife, Laura, (an attractive Maggie Makar) or her handsome lover, Julian Farrar, (an expert Michael Hannigan) looking like he just stepped out of the pages of a 1958 Tatler magazine?
Or was it the mentally-challenged young man Jan, (a wily Isaiah Cook) who bites his finger nails and is fascinated by guns?
It might even have been Warwick's stoic mother (a regal Inese Hill) who knows a lot more than she's ready to tell. Or maybe it's the dramatic Miss Bennett, (emotional Valerie King) protector of troubled Jan. Or how about Henry Angell, (a cunning Duncan McCallum) Warwick's unsavory male nurse?
Oh yes, Christie has loaded the play with prime suspects. She's even provided an unexpected guest, lost in the fog down some lonely road near the Warwick estate.
This is the very sort of play Dame Agatha's mystery lovers like trying to unravel.
Best known for her long-running London hit "The Mousetrap," Christie has written a number of lesser known plays that have kept audiences guessing. This is one of them.
We are in the study of Richard Warwick's South Wales home. By all accounts he's a thoroughly unlikable man. Once a big game hunter in Africa, he now shoots birds and cats from his wheelchair. We find him slumped in that chair, shot in the head, with his pretty wife Laura standing over him. Is that a gun in her hand? Of course it is. Ah, but did she do it? Don't be too quick to assume anything, this is, after all, Dame Agatha at work.
When Michael Starkwedder, (a fine Michael Bedford) "The Unexpected Guest" of the title, shines his torch through the glass panels of an exterior study door, we are off and running. Starkwedder, taken with the red-headed woman in the green party dress, begins to help the frightened Laura concoct a wild story of how her husband was murdered.
Soon Sergeant Cadwallader (a pleasant Nicholas Terpstra) and Inspector Thomas (the upright Jason Swenor) arrive to sort things out.
And that's all you're going to hear from me, except that there were audible gasps when Warwick's killer was revealed.
New, young director, Jordan Toth, has done a fine job with Christie's play, staging it nicely on the smallish Waterdown stage. He needs to learn pace is everything however in a mystery like this. His act one, scene one is far too slow, contributing to Christie's play running rather long.
Accents are an issue too, landing us somewhere mid-Atlantic.
A stand-out performance from Michael Hannigan as Farrar is natural, truthful and totally believable. It's the best thing Hannigan's done in ages. Isaiah Cook as Jan is good too, just fidgety enough to be eccentric. And Duncan McCallum, is perfect as one of Dame Agatha's smarmy low-lifes.
Two actors were replaced in this production at rather short notice and one was moved to a larger role.
Who were they? I'll never tell. It's part of the mystery. You'll just have to guess.
Who: Waterdown Village Theatre
What: The Unexpected Guest
Where: Memorial Hall, 317 Dundas St., Waterdown
When: Nov.14-15-16 and 21-22-23 at 8 p.m. Matinee Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.
Tickets: $25 - Call 905-690-7889 or villagetheatrewaterdown.ca
Gary Smith has written on theatre and dance for The Hamilton spectator for 40 years gsmith1@cogeco.ca
Gary Smith has written on theatre and dance for The Hamilton spectator for 40 years gsmith1@cogeco.ca
You'll come out of "The Unexpected Guest" wondering how you missed it. Who did it, I mean.
So clever is Agatha Christie's conjuring trick you'll spend the evening going back and forth from character to character, trying to determine who killed Richard Warwick. (Douglas William)
Was it the unhappy wife, Laura, (an attractive Maggie Makar) or her handsome lover, Julian Farrar, (an expert Michael Hannigan) looking like he just stepped out of the pages of a 1958 Tatler magazine?
Or was it the mentally-challenged young man Jan, (a wily Isaiah Cook) who bites his finger nails and is fascinated by guns?
It might even have been Warwick's stoic mother (a regal Inese Hill) who knows a lot more than she's ready to tell. Or maybe it's the dramatic Miss Bennett, (emotional Valerie King) protector of troubled Jan. Or how about Henry Angell, (a cunning Duncan McCallum) Warwick's unsavory male nurse?
Oh yes, Christie has loaded the play with prime suspects. She's even provided an unexpected guest, lost in the fog down some lonely road near the Warwick estate.
This is the very sort of play Dame Agatha's mystery lovers like trying to unravel.
Best known for her long-running London hit "The Mousetrap," Christie has written a number of lesser known plays that have kept audiences guessing. This is one of them.
We are in the study of Richard Warwick's South Wales home. By all accounts he's a thoroughly unlikable man. Once a big game hunter in Africa, he now shoots birds and cats from his wheelchair. We find him slumped in that chair, shot in the head, with his pretty wife Laura standing over him. Is that a gun in her hand? Of course it is. Ah, but did she do it? Don't be too quick to assume anything, this is, after all, Dame Agatha at work.
When Michael Starkwedder, (a fine Michael Bedford) "The Unexpected Guest" of the title, shines his torch through the glass panels of an exterior study door, we are off and running. Starkwedder, taken with the red-headed woman in the green party dress, begins to help the frightened Laura concoct a wild story of how her husband was murdered.
Soon Sergeant Cadwallader (a pleasant Nicholas Terpstra) and Inspector Thomas (the upright Jason Swenor) arrive to sort things out.
And that's all you're going to hear from me, except that there were audible gasps when Warwick's killer was revealed.
New, young director, Jordan Toth, has done a fine job with Christie's play, staging it nicely on the smallish Waterdown stage. He needs to learn pace is everything however in a mystery like this. His act one, scene one is far too slow, contributing to Christie's play running rather long.
Accents are an issue too, landing us somewhere mid-Atlantic.
A stand-out performance from Michael Hannigan as Farrar is natural, truthful and totally believable. It's the best thing Hannigan's done in ages. Isaiah Cook as Jan is good too, just fidgety enough to be eccentric. And Duncan McCallum, is perfect as one of Dame Agatha's smarmy low-lifes.
Two actors were replaced in this production at rather short notice and one was moved to a larger role.
Who were they? I'll never tell. It's part of the mystery. You'll just have to guess.
Who: Waterdown Village Theatre
What: The Unexpected Guest
Where: Memorial Hall, 317 Dundas St., Waterdown
When: Nov.14-15-16 and 21-22-23 at 8 p.m. Matinee Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.
Tickets: $25 - Call 905-690-7889 or villagetheatrewaterdown.ca
Gary Smith has written on theatre and dance for The Hamilton spectator for 40 years gsmith1@cogeco.ca
Gary Smith has written on theatre and dance for The Hamilton spectator for 40 years gsmith1@cogeco.ca