MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Nov. 22-24

1. DIY Christmas Night

Make your own Christmas décor choosing from a variety of crafts, including a wood sign board, centrepiece and more, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 616 Dundas St. East, Nov. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Call 905-689-7796 to register. Cost is $15.

2. Troy Christmas in the Country

A selection of handmade crafts and art will be for sale at the Women’s Institute Hall, 2295 Old Troy Rd., Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cards, glassware, Christmas goodies will give visitors a chance to get some early holiday shopping. While there, take in the tearoom and pie table.

3. Providence Christian School Bazaar

Take in the festivities at Providence Christian School, 542 Ofield Rd. North, during its bazaar that runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23. In the evening, enjoy dinner beginning at 5 p.m. and live auction beginning at 7 p.m.

4. Grace Christian School Bazaar

Shop Christmas greens and décor, vintage items, artisan room and more at Grace Christian School, 497 Millgrove Side Rd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23, when games, face painting and food will also be on offer.

5. BIA Holiday Tree Lighting

Usher in the festive season with the annual Waterdown BIA tree lighting event, featuring free wagon rides, entertainment, family activities, a BBQ, a visit from Santa, and lighting of the trees at Memorial Park, 200 Hamilton St. North, from 2 to 7 p.m.

