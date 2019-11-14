Heather O'Neill wins Writers' Trust Fellowship

TORONTO — Heather O'Neill, an acclaimed novelist, short-story writer and essayist, has won the $50,000 Writers' Trust Fellowship.

The fellowship is awarded to a promising writer to ease the burden of financial concerns and allow for more creative freedom.

O'Neill was named the 2019 recipient at a black-tie Toronto fundraiser Thursday that's expected bring in $350,000 to support Writers' Trust programming.

The Montreal author's bestselling debut novel, "Lullabies for Little Criminals," was nominated for a host of awards and won CBC's Canada Reads contest in 2007.