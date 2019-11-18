4 free employment-related workshops this week in Waterdown

Whether you are looking to fine tune your interviewing skills or interested in becoming an entrepreneur, YMCA Employment Services can help.

The Waterdown career centre, located at 427 Dundas St. East, is hosting a number of workshops and information sessions Nov. 18-21. There is no cost to attend, however, registration is required. To register, call 905-690-9927.

Events and programs include:

Learn how to prepare effectively for an interview to get the job that you want.

Event date and time: Monday, Nov. 18 from 2 until 3 p.m.

Interested in becoming an entrepreneur? Learn what it takes to start your own business.

Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 2 until 3 p.m.