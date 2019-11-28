A feast for the senses at Waterdown's Indian Hut

Stepping across the threshold of the Indian Hut, aromas fill the senses.

A mixture of curry, cardamom and cumin hang in the air and welcome the customer to breathe in the flavours.

What was once home to Village Fish and Chips, the Main Street North eatery is brightly lit with walls the colour of butternut squash.

“We are really glad that people are liking our food,” said chef Lovepreet Arneja.

The restaurant has been open for about four months and is the second Indian Hut location in the Golden Horseshoe with plans for a possible third in London, said Arneja, who settled on Waterdown for his restaurant's second location.

“There was no other option for the people," he said. "There was only fish and chips, burgers, pizzas."

Arneja explained that he was inspired to become a chef after growing up with his mother’s cooking and also watching his uncle find success as a head chef in the United Kingdom.

“He inspired me to cook like him,” he said, adding he began his studies in India before moving to the UK to complete his schooling.

His mother also introduced him to various flavours and the proper way to cook meals.

“It’s basically a tradition," said Arneja, and soon thereafter, "my passion," he added.