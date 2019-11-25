8 programs and activities to keep you busy in Flambroough Nov. 25-29

There are a number of activities, events and programs to keep you busy and informed in Flamborough this week. Here's what's on the agenda Nov. 25-29:
Discover stories, rhymes, music, finger plays and flannel boards at this interactive programs for children up to the age of four.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Monday, Nov. 25 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Attend storytime with your baby and meet other families at this interactive program. Learn songs, rhymes and stories to foster early language development and a love of reading.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Monday, Nov. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 (noon)
Students, this workshop is specifically for you. Learn different ways to job search to find your next part-time job. Please call 905-690-9927 to register.
Location and Venue: 427 Dundas St. East, Unit 1, Waterdown (YMCA Employment Services - Waterdown)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Hosted by Eagles Nest Association, free workshop focuses on social media, cyber bullying, device addiction, Internet safety and screen time guidelines. Seating is limited. RSVP by phone at 905-689-8721 email at programs@eaglesnestwaterdown.ca.
Location and Venue: 606 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (HOPE Centre)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Westover Women’s Institute invites you to play euchre in Westover. Play cards and enjoy a light lunch. All are welcome! For more information, call 905-659-5144.
Location and Venue: 1357 Concession 6 West, Flamborough (Westover WI Hall)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 7:30 until 9:30 p.m.
Price: $3 for light lunch
Youngsters ages four to 12 can build, imagine and play with LEGO at the library.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 28 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Hard of hearing? Attend the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's meeting, when hearing instrument specialist Mark Peterson offers communication tips and tricks. Captioning and infrared system available. Refreshments served.
Location and Venue: 120 Clarendon Ave., Hamilton (South Gate Church)
Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 28 from 7 until 9 p.m.
Price: $5 for non-members
Dave Patterson, "the 1492 guy", will share facts about how Indigenous people shared their innovations, food and culture of equal rights and democracy with the world in his talk, Native Indian Gifts to the World.
Location and Venue: 306 Parkside Dr., Waterdown (St. James United Church)
Event date and time: Friday, Nov. 29 from 8 until 9:30 p.m.
