8 programs and activities to keep you busy in Flambroough Nov. 25-29

Location and Venue: 427 Dundas St. East, Unit 1, Waterdown (YMCA Employment Services - Waterdown)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Hosted by Eagles Nest Association, free workshop focuses on social media, cyber bullying, device addiction, Internet safety and screen time guidelines. Seating is limited. RSVP by phone at 905-689-8721 email at programs@eaglesnestwaterdown.ca.

Location and Venue: 606 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (HOPE Centre)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Westover Women’s Institute invites you to play euchre in Westover. Play cards and enjoy a light lunch. All are welcome! For more information, call 905-659-5144.

Location and Venue: 1357 Concession 6 West, Flamborough (Westover WI Hall)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 7:30 until 9:30 p.m.

Price: $3 for light lunch

Youngsters ages four to 12 can build, imagine and play with LEGO at the library.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 28 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Hard of hearing? Attend the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's meeting, when hearing instrument specialist Mark Peterson offers communication tips and tricks. Captioning and infrared system available. Refreshments served.

Location and Venue: 120 Clarendon Ave., Hamilton (South Gate Church)

Event date and time: Thursday, Nov. 28 from 7 until 9 p.m.

Price: $5 for non-members

Dave Patterson, "the 1492 guy", will share facts about how Indigenous people shared their innovations, food and culture of equal rights and democracy with the world in his talk, Native Indian Gifts to the World.

Location and Venue: 306 Parkside Dr., Waterdown (St. James United Church)

Event date and time: Friday, Nov. 29 from 8 until 9:30 p.m.