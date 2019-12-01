10 things to keep you busy in Flamborough this week (Dec. 2-6)

Location and Venue: 6-59 Kirby Avenue, Greensville (Hamilton Public Library - Greensville Branch)

Event date and time: Monday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The Carlisle Book Club meets to discuss The Invention of Wings by Sue Monk Kidd.

Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Road, Carlisle (Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

A drop-in knitting and crochet program for teens, adults and seniors.

Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Road, Carlisle (Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy hockey stories, answer trivia questions, design your own jersey, discover what slides best on the ice and make your own hockey stick. All materials provided.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate the season and share holiday stories, songs and rhymes.

Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Make a simple holiday floral arrangement in a glass vase and learn about the care and handling of fresh flowers at this workshop, which is part of the Creative Aging Program for older adults ages 55 and over. Supplies provided. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 5 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Enjoy skating for all ages. Children ages six and under must be accompanied by a responsible guardian 12 years and older.

Location and Venue: 680 Hwy 8, Rockton (Beverly Arena)

Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 5 from 3 until 5 p.m.

Come and play your favourite card game. Minimal charge for snacks and refreshments, but the fun is free.

Location and Venue: 306 Parkside Dr., Waterdown (St. James United Church)

Event date and time: Friday, Dec. 6 starting at 7 p.m.