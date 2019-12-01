More than a dozen holiday happenings in Flamborough this month

Celebrate the season and share holiday stories, songs and rhymes.

Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd., Lynden (Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10:30 until 11 a.m.

Make a simple holiday floral arrangement in a glass vase and learn about the care and handling of fresh flowers at this workshop, which is part of the Creative Aging Program for older adults ages 55 and over. Supplies provided. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 5 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Enjoy breakfast with Santa at Christ Church. The church will also be accepting donations for the food bank.

Location and Venue: 92 Hwy. 8, Flamborough (Christ Church Anglican, Flamborough)

Event date and time: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Price: Adults - $6, kids - $3, no charge for preschoolers

Hosted by the Kin Club of Flamborough, enjoy a breakfast buffet and meet with Santa. Spots are limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, email flamboroughkinclub@hotmail.com Non-perishable food donation appreciated.

Location and Venue: 855 Millgrove Sideroad, Millgrove (Millgrove Community Centre)

Event date and time: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kids are invited to make ornaments, decor, gifts and ice cookies. Registration is required and available by calling Bethel Church at 905-689-7796.

Location and Venue: 616 Dundas St. East., Waterdown (Bethel Christian Reformed Church)

Event date and time: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In its 17th year, the Christmas Bazaar at Alexander Place will feature between 25 and 30 vendors, a raffle prize table, 50/50 draw and a soup lunch.

Location and Venue: 329 Parkside Dr., Waterdown (Alexander Place)

Event date and time: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy Westfield by candlelight and feel the warmth of the season through music, food samples, fireworks and a visit from Father Christmas. Christmas shopping is available at the gift shop and the restaurant will feature light meals and refreshments.

Location and Venue: 1049 Kirkwall Rd., Rockton (Westfield Heritage Village)

Event date and time: Dec. 7, 14 and 21 from 5 until 9 p.m.

Price: $12 for adults, $10 seniors and $6.50 for youth

Celebrate the music of Christmas with Terrence William. Each household will receive a free CD. A portion of the proceeds will support 541 Eatery and Exchange. Call 905-689-7796 for tickets or visit www.terrencewilliam.com.

Location and Venue: 616 Dundas St. East., Waterdown (Bethel Christian Reformed Church)

Event date and time: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Featuring special release ciders, hot food and great local artisans selling their handmade home decor, pop art, jewelry and woodworking, sustainable kitchen supplies, decadent preserves, vegan chocolate and more. Enjoy food, music, holiday spirit.

Location and Venue: 84 8th Concession Rd. East, Carlisle (West Avenue Cider)

Event date and time: Sunday, Dec. 8 from 12 until 6 p.m.

Repurpose old, unwanted books into beautiful wreaths for the holiday season. Supplies provided.

Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Rd., Carlisle (Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m.

Kids ages four to 12 are invited to bring their imagination to a number of library branches in Flamborough and make a cool holiday craft to take home. Supplies provided.

Carlisle: Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch (1496 Centre Rd.) on Monday, Dec. 16 from 4 until 6 p.m.

Freelton: Hamilton Public Library - Freelton Branch (1803 Brock Rd.) on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 4 until 6 p.m.

Waterdown: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch (163 Dundas St. East) on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m.