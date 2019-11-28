MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Nov. 29-Dec.1

1. Flamborough Heritage Society meeting

Dave Patterson, "the 1492 guy", will share facts about how Indigenous people shared their innovations, food and culture of equal rights and democracy with the world in his talk, Native Indian Gifts to the World, at the Flamborough Heritage Society meeting Nov. 29. Meet at 8 p.m. at St. James United Church, 306 Parkside Dr.

2. Paper and Bottle Drive

The Carlisle and Freelton Scouts host a bottle drive Nov. 30. Leave returnables at the curb by 9 a.m. for pick up or drop off items between 9 a.m. and 12 (noon) at Carlisle United Church, 1432 Centre Rd. For special pick ups, call Andrea 905 690-3700.

3. Christmas in the Air Bazaar

Featuring more than 25 artisans, shop handmade crafts, enjoy handcrafted perogies and cabbage rolls in the lunch café at Marian Hall, 79 Freelton Rd. Bazaar runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4. Cookie Walk

Need to stock up on holiday treats but don’t have time to bake? Christ Church Flamborough, 92 Hwy. 8, hosts a cookie walk Nov. 30 starting at 10 a.m. Event runs until baked goods sell out.

5. Soup and Christmas Crafts