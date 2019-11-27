Hey Flamborough! Help us build a Christmas light tour

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Flamborough.

Residents are getting into the festive spirit by decorating their homes for the holidays. Work is well underway to brighten neighbourhoods with eye-catching light and ornament displays — a true sight to behold.

These properties, we know, are popular destinations among those out for an evening stroll or individuals keen on making their way from one end of town to another.

In an attempt to help spread that holiday cheer, the Review encourages readers to let us know about homes beautifully decorated for the festive season. We’ll use the addresses to plot a route for you to enjoy the magical lights of Christmas in Flamborough.