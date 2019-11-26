Five new Indigenous books to learn from, dream to, live by

Indigenous writers are enjoying a boom in popularity. Here are five new titles.

Halfbreed, Maria Campbell

In 1973, when “Half-breed” was first published (with the hyphen), Maria Campbell, then 33, introduced her memoir saying her purpose was to “tell you what it is like to be a Halfbreed woman in our country … about the joys and sorrows, the oppressing poverty, the frustrations and the dreams.” She did that, and more. The book is regarded as a landmark of Indigenous literature. This new edition includes an introduction by Métis scholar Kim Anderson and an afterword by the author — as well as a 513-word passage recounting Campbell’s rape at 14 by an RCMP officer that was excised from the 1973 book as libelous.

Crow Winter, Karen McBride

After finishing university in Ottawa, Hazel returns to Rez country, and suddenly she’s seeing crows everywhere — on the power lines, in the forest, on social media, but especially in her dreams. It’s Nanabush, the Algonquin trickster — and perhaps Hazel’s spirit guide. But guiding her to what? This first novel addresses issues at once universal and rooted in Indigenous life: Hazel, grieving her father’s death, finds herself confronting corruption involving — what else? — traditional lands, a quarry left to her and her brother by her dad. The author is from Timiskaming First Nation in Quebec.

Chasing Painted Horses, Drew Hayden Taylor

Drew Hayden Taylor’s story of a girl and a horse began as a short story, then turned into a one-act play and is now reborn as a fully realized novel. It unfolds on two timelines: the first on Otter Lake reserve where Ralph, older sister Shelly and best friend William befriend Danielle, a withdrawn little girl who draws a magnificent horse; the second in Toronto two decades on, where Ralph, now a cop, encounters a familiar horse on an alley wall. Taylor is Ojibway from the Curve Lake First Nations in Ontario.

Peace and Good Order: The Case for Indigenous Justice in Canada, Harold R. Johnson

Harold Johnson argues that our system of law and order is loaded against Aboriginals, using as a prime example the 2018 acquittal of Gerald Stanley in Saskatchewan of killing Colten Boushie, 23, a Cree man. Johnson cites Treaty 6, the 1876 agreement between the Queen and the Cree Nation, which left jurisdiction for peace and good order in the hands of Aboriginals, as a good place to redress the problem. Johnson is a member of the Montreal Lake Cree Nation and a graduate of Harvard Law School.

Bawaajigan: Stories of Power, edited by Nathan Niigan Noodin Adler and Christine Miskonoodinkwe Smith