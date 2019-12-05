MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Top 5 Things to do in Flamborough Dec. 6-8

Here's what is happening this weekend.
1: Turkey Roll
Once again, the Freelton Lions Club will host its annual turkey roll on Friday, Dec. 6 from 8 to 9 p.m. at Marian Hall, 79 Freelton Rd. The free admission event will feature plenty of fun.
2: Rockton United Church Cookie Walk
Get your tasty Christmas treats during the annual cookie walk on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9-10 a.m. The first-come-first-served event at the Rockton United Church, 792 Old Hwy. 8, will offer a wide selection of goodies from $5 per dozen. Bring your own tins and containers.
3: Greensville Breakfast with Santa
Enjoy a hearty breakfast of traditional favourites before sitting with Santa during the annual Optimist Club of Greensville event on Saturday, Dec. 7. The event will once again be held at Christ Church Flamborough, 92 Regional Rd. 8, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. $5 for Adults, $3 for children, preschool age are free.
4: Westfield's ‘Twas the Night before Christmas
Spend the evening carol singing, watching fireworks and sending a telegraph to the North Pole during the first night of Westfield Heritage Village’s long-standing Christmas event. The festivities will get underway on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 9 p.m., at 1049 Kirkwall Rd. Open to all.
5: Christmas Concert and Community Carol Sing
Oh come, joyful and triumphant to an afternoon of song at Freelton United Church, 155 Freelton Rd., on Sunday, Dec. 8. Performances by Al Hopkins, Marvin Munshaw and the Christmas Choir under the direction of Joan Simpson. Barbershop Quartet “Take Note” will also add to the Christmas flare. The concert will begin at 2 p.m. and cider, punch and goodies will follow the event.
