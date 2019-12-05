MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Top 5 Things to do in Flamborough Dec. 6-8

Here's what is happening this weekend.

1: Turkey Roll

Once again, the Freelton Lions Club will host its annual turkey roll on Friday, Dec. 6 from 8 to 9 p.m. at Marian Hall, 79 Freelton Rd. The free admission event will feature plenty of fun.

2: Rockton United Church Cookie Walk

Get your tasty Christmas treats during the annual cookie walk on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9-10 a.m. The first-come-first-served event at the Rockton United Church, 792 Old Hwy. 8, will offer a wide selection of goodies from $5 per dozen. Bring your own tins and containers.

3: Greensville Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy a hearty breakfast of traditional favourites before sitting with Santa during the annual Optimist Club of Greensville event on Saturday, Dec. 7. The event will once again be held at Christ Church Flamborough, 92 Regional Rd. 8, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. $5 for Adults, $3 for children, preschool age are free.

4: Westfield's ‘Twas the Night before Christmas

Spend the evening carol singing, watching fireworks and sending a telegraph to the North Pole during the first night of Westfield Heritage Village’s long-standing Christmas event. The festivities will get underway on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 9 p.m., at 1049 Kirkwall Rd. Open to all.