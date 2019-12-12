MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Dec. 13-15

1. Messy Church

Have fun making crafts, playing games and singing songs and take part in a family-friendly church experience at St. James United, 306 Parkside Dr. Messy Church runs Dec. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

2. Christmas Family Days

Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.) hosts its annual Christmas Family Day Dec. 14, when the young and young at heart can walk through a forest of trees and choose their favourite. Do crafts, sip hot apple cider and even roast marshmallows with family and friends. Connon Nurseries is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3. LEGO Mania

A LEGO mania challenge awaits at the Waterdown Library, 163 Dundas St. East, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, when future builders ages four to 12 have the chance to explore their creativity using LEGO.

4. ‘Twas the Night before Christmas

Stroll through a heritage village by candlelight and feel the Victorian Christmas spirit wrap itself around you at Westfield, 1049 Kirkwall Rd., Dec. 14. Listen to music, do some shopping and see the fireworks before seeing Father Christmas. The event will begin at 5 p.m. Admission costs $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $6.50 for youth.

5. A Dramatic Reading of ‘A Christmas Carol’

Hear the classic Charles Dickens tale of Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim by local readers and CBC’s Jeff Goodes at Christ Church Flamborough, 92 Hwy. 8, Dec. 15 starting at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20, refreshments will be served.