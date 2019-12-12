Jitterbug Café gift drive aims to bring holiday cheer to Waterdown seniors

In a front window of a local coffee shop, a tree stands proudly with a traditional assortment of lights and decorations. But this year, those who pass by might notice something extra on its branches.

Take a closer look, and one will see tags dangling freely with the names and wishes of residents of Alexander Place.

“There’s some people that just don’t have families and I feel everybody should be … remembered at Christmas," said Lori Grundy. The owner of Main Street North's Jitterbug Café said she and her team were inspired to create a Tree of Giving after seeing it done at her previous job.

“I thought it was really sweet that the seniors weren’t being forgotten.”

After reaching out to long-term care facility Alexander Place, the tree was set up and people were invited to donate gifts to help bring holiday cheer to local seniors.

“We’ve never done anything with them and they said they had this great idea of wanting to give back to the elderly in their community,” said Sarah Emonts, Alexander Place's co-ordinator of volunteer services.

Each year, Emonts goes through the list of residents and identifies who is in need. Those names are usually passed on to Flamborough Connects, which donates gifts to seniors. But this year, thanks to the café’s Christmastime initiative, the list is split between the local coffee shop and not-for-profit organization.

“We had eight residents this year who were in need,” said Emonts, adding that people in the community are going above and beyond to help. "Super excited" to see what gifts the seniors in need will receive, the volunteer services co-ordinator said, "It'll make the residents happy."

Since the tree went up at the Jitterbug Café, the tags — listed with the senior's first name, age and Christmas present wishes — have been flying off the tree and the team has had to replenish the branches five times.

“It’s amazing," said Grundy. "It makes me happy to see how the community has responded.”