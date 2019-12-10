Flamborough Centre boy hosts video game drive for McMaster Children's Hospital

When a boy went into isolation at McMaster Children’s Hospital, his cousin took action. Much like a superhero would do in a thrilling story or game, he took it upon himself to save the day.

Carter Young's mission is to help sick kids like his cousin by providing them with games so they can have something to do while in the hospital. He's doing so by hosting a video game drive, which runs until Dec. 13.

“When he could sit up and talk, the first thing he did was ask for video games so then the nurse brought in an Xbox 360 with a Sonic game and he was really excited,” said 11-year-old Carter of his cousin. “I thought that a bunch of other kids in the hospital would also want to play video games while they were there so I wanted to start a collection.”

The Grade 6 Flamborough Centre School student devised a plan, emailed the hospital to see what they needed and then presented his findings to different classes. He invited his schoolmates to donate games and even reached out to EB Games, which supported the local boy's efforts by donating two PlayStation gaming consoles.

Along with refurbished or gently-used games for systems such as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, the hospital requested consoles and controllers. And because they are going to a hospital, there are some ground rules: the donated games have to be from smoke-free homes, the cartridges must be from 2010 or later and the games must be family-friendly and rated Early Childhood (EC), Everyone (E), Teen (T) or Everyone 10 and over (E 10+).

With help from his classmates, EB Games and Coding Ninjas — a coding school Carter is involved in — more than 100 items including games, consoles and controllers have been donated.

To make sure all donated items are in tip-top shape, Carter enlisted the help of his younger brother Jaxon. Together, they've been testing out each item and were impressed with the quality.

“There’s a couple Wii and Wii U games that I personally think are really good," said Carter.

According to Carter's mom Leah, it was “awesome” that he came up with the idea and followed through as he did.

“It’s been great," she said. "He wanted to give it a go so we just have been doing whatever we could to help support him.”