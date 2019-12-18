Freelton house's holiday décor shines bright with 30,000 lights

After 20 years of celebrating Christmas with the traditional house decorations and the last 10 upping their game, the Lewis family has finally done it.

Scott and Debbie Lewis have turned their Freelton home — “that house” with over 30,000 lights and favourite characters — into Christmas Land.

The mega display on has incorporated almost every aspect of their Weneil Drive yard and home with lights on the trees, stars on the roof, and blow-up snowmen and Santa — all of it combined make for a hefty hydro bill but they don’t talk about the cost.

“That’s our Christmas gift to Hydro One," said Scott, who will be enjoying his sixth Christmas in Freelton this year.

Over the years, the family has developed a plan that begins in the summer to help them prepare for Christmas. They've now got it down to a fine art. Adding new lights and characters every year has become a pet project for the couple – Scott cuts out the characters and Debbie paints them.

“When the kids came along so that was 21 years ago, we bought our first string and then we went and bought a couple more strings the next year and just kept adding and bought our first character and then after that, just got the bug," said Scott.

Along with new candy canes to help fill in the yard, visitors can see Cinderella and her mice, storm troopers, elves and Mrs. Claus. This year, the Freelton clan has added a food drive for the Flamborough Food Bank and so far has collected a storage container – red and green of course – full of food along with roughly $60 in cash donations.

“We’ve gotten to the point now where it’s worth the drive up here to see and worth enough that people would make a donation and think of others,” said Lewis.

Since flipping the switch on their holiday display, the couple's property has attracted two dozen cars nightly and their neighbourhood has embraced the festive cheer.

“It’s fantastic," said Lewis. "It’s one of the reasons we wanted to live somewhere with a little bit more property…sort of in the back of my mind I get to do more Christmas."