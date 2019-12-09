9 things to do in Flamborough this week (Dec. 9-13)

Interested in becoming an entrepreneur? Learn what it takes to start your own business. Please call 905-690-9927 to register.
Location and Venue: 427 Dundas St. East, Unit 1, Waterdown (YMCA Employment Services - Waterdown)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 2 until 3 p.m.
Youth ages eight to 12 can become video game designers at this library program. The library will provide the Bloxels gameboard and blocks and youth set it up. No previous knowledge required. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Rd., Carlisle (Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Westover Women’s Institute invites you to play euchre in Westover. Play cards and enjoy a light lunch. All are welcome! For more information, call 905-659-514.
Location and Venue: 1357 6th Concession Rd. West, Flamborough (Westover Women's Institute Hall)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Price: $3 for light lunch
The Waterdown Book Club meets to discuss December title The Girls by Lori Lansens.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 2 until 3 p.m.
Repurpose old, unwanted books into beautiful wreaths for the holiday season. Supplies provided. Register at hpl.ca.
Location and Venue: 1803 Brock Rd., Freelton (Hamilton Public Library - Freelton Branch)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Share ideas and learn from each other as we prepare a meal in our new kitchen. Parking lot entrance at 182 Main St. North. RSVP required. Call Cindy Allen at 905-689-6715.
Location and Venue: 157 Mill St. North, Waterdown (Grace Anglican Church)
Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Adults and seniors will learn about online privacy and gain simple strategies and tools to make themselves immediately more secure.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 12 from 2:30 until 4 p.m.
Enjoy skating for all ages. Children ages six and under must be accompanied by a responsible guardian 12 years and older.
Location and Venue: 680 Hwy 8, Rockton (Beverly Arena)
Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 12 from 3 until 5 p.m.
A different kind of church for families. Everyone is welcome to attend. Children are to be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy crafts, songs, games, worship and dinner.
Location and Venue: 306 Parkside Dr., Waterdown (St. James United Church)
Event date and time: Friday, Dec. 13 from 6 until 7:30 p.m.
