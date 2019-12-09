9 things to do in Flamborough this week (Dec. 9-13)

Location and Venue: 1357 6th Concession Rd. West, Flamborough (Westover Women's Institute Hall)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Price: $3 for light lunch

The Waterdown Book Club meets to discuss December title The Girls by Lori Lansens.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 2 until 3 p.m.

Repurpose old, unwanted books into beautiful wreaths for the holiday season. Supplies provided. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 1803 Brock Rd., Freelton (Hamilton Public Library - Freelton Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Share ideas and learn from each other as we prepare a meal in our new kitchen. Parking lot entrance at 182 Main St. North. RSVP required. Call Cindy Allen at 905-689-6715.

Location and Venue: 157 Mill St. North, Waterdown (Grace Anglican Church)

Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adults and seniors will learn about online privacy and gain simple strategies and tools to make themselves immediately more secure.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 12 from 2:30 until 4 p.m.

Enjoy skating for all ages. Children ages six and under must be accompanied by a responsible guardian 12 years and older.

Location and Venue: 680 Hwy 8, Rockton (Beverly Arena)

Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 12 from 3 until 5 p.m.

A different kind of church for families. Everyone is welcome to attend. Children are to be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy crafts, songs, games, worship and dinner.

Location and Venue: 306 Parkside Dr., Waterdown (St. James United Church)

Event date and time: Friday, Dec. 13 from 6 until 7:30 p.m.