4 best new restaurants in Flamborough selected by FlamboroughReview.com readers

289-895-7500

STUFFED. HANDCRAFTED PEROGIES

Family-owned and -operated, stuffed. specializes in perogies and other European dishes, including cabbage rolls, kapusta, spaetzli and Schnitzel. With no physical location in Flamborough, hungry patrons can find stuffed. at a variety of special events and farmers’ markets.

www.teamperogy.ca

SHY’S PLACE RESTAURANT

“A restaurant like no other,” Shy’s Place is located just west of Hwy. 6 in Waterdown in a 1896 heritage home. Like the cozy atmosphere, the food served at this new eatery harvests a sense of comfort and warmth.

11 Coreslab Dr., Dundas

www.shysplace.ca

905-690-7497

The winners of the 2019 Flamborough Review Readers’ Choice have been announced. Readers first nominated, then voted online for their favourites on FlamboroughReview.com during the 2019 contest period. For the full list of winners, visit our Readers’ Choice page.

