Spice up your salad

In a large bowl, combine the shallot with the vinegar. Let marinate for 2 minutes to soften the shallot. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the oil, then the remaining ingredients, mixing gently. Adjust the seasoning. Transfer the salad to a serving dish.

Makes 6 servings.

Note: Manchego is a firm, sheep’s milk cheese from Spain, sold at most supermarkets.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes