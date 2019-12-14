A holiday drink that packs a punch

Christmas punch
Fruit syrup
2 1/2 cups (265 g) fresh or frozen cranberries
1 cup (140 g) frozen haskap berries or blueberries
3/4 cup (160 g) sugar
1 cup (250 ml) water
Punch
3 cups (750 ml) plain or lemon sparkling water
3 cups (750 ml) sparkling apple must
1 bunch fresh sage
1 bunch fresh rosemary
Quebec gin (optional)
Ice cubes
Fruit syrup
In a small pot over high heat, bring 2 cups (210 g) of the cranberries, the haskap berries, sugar and water to a boil. Simmer until the fruits burst, about 15 minutes. Crush the fruit with a potato masher. Strain through a sieve. Refrigerate until completely chilled.
Punch
In a large pitcher, combine the chilled fruit syrup with the sparkling water and apple must. Crumple 3 sage leaves and add to the pitcher. Remove the sage after 5 minutes.
Pour the punch into glasses filled with ice cubes. Garnish with sage leaves, rosemary branches and the remaining cranberries. For an alcoholic version, add 1 oz (30 ml) of gin per glass.
Makes 8 cups (2 litres).
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes
