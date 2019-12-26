Southern flavours pop at Waterdown's Popeyes

Chicken with a southern twist is now available in Waterdown.

Although Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's Waterdown location only recently opened its doors, the restaurant has attracted diners much the way Bourbon Street attracts tourists.

According to franchisee Ash Isani, the success of the business comes down to two things — offering a southern approach to customer service and the mix of flavours found in the food.

“The food is rightly balancing flavours,” said Isani. “They have a selection of both spicy and mild so it caters to broad tastebuds."

The restaurant — known for its fried chicken and seafood menu items — will serve up something different to the community, said the owner, noting that Waterdown’s growth and expansion would cater to new demographics.

Started in 1972, Popeyes specializes in “New Orleans-style chicken." By 1984, it was available to hungry Canadian guests with the first restaurant opening in Toronto.

Serving up items like “Bonafide” chicken that marinates in Popeyes seasoning for at least 12 hours, fish and shrimp and buttermilk biscuits, Isani said the staff at the Waterdown eatery work to ensure that the customers get a taste and feel of the south with a focus on "Cajun hospitality."

The restaurant itself is brightly decorated, with large wall panels that feature tidbits of information about everything from Mardi Gras to southern spices to the history of Louisiana.

“It’s important that customers should know our history of our chicken, of our brand and what each product stands for,” said the local franchisee.

As for the cooking process, it's a "fresh drop" every 10 minutes, said Isani.