MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 3 things to do in Flamborough Dec.20-22

1. Christmas Light Tour

Embark on the Review's Christmas Light Tour, featuring homes beautifully decorated for the holidays. This self-guided tour will take you from one enchanted destination to another through Waterdown and into Strabane and Freelton, where you'll see one home decorated with some 30,000 lights.

2. Tim Horton’s Free Public Skate

Family and friends can enjoy some holiday ice time at Beverly Arena, 680 Hwy. 8 in Rockton from 8 until 10 p.m. Dec. 21 from 8 to 10 p.m.

3. ‘Twas the Night before Christmas

Stroll through a heritage village by candlelight and feel the Victorian Christmas spirit wrap itself around you at Westfield, 1049 Kirkwall Rd., on Dec. 21. Listen to music, do some shopping and see the fireworks before meeting with Father Christmas. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and all are welcome.