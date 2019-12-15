10 things to do in Flamborough this week (Dec. 16-20)

Longest Night Service

All welcome for the longest night church service in Waterdown.

Location and Venue: 157 Mill St. North, Waterdown (Grace Anglican Church)

Event date and time: Monday, Dec. 16 from 7 until 9 p.m.

Seniors Luncheon

A delicious home-made lunch with dessert for area seniors. A short program of interest to seniors follows lunch. Reserve seating by noon on the Friday before. Call 905-689-6223 or email stjames@stjameswaterdown.ca to reserve your spot.

Location and Venue: 306 Parkside Dr., Waterdown (St. James United Church)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Audience: Seniors

Price: $5

Knitting and Crochet in Carlisle

A drop-in knitting and crochet program for teens, adults and seniors.

Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Road, Carlisle (Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Santa visits St. Thomas the Apostle EarlyON

Santa is popping in to say hello to the children at the St. Thomas the Apostle EarlyON Centre. While the Centre is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., time of Santa's arrival will depend on the weather coming form the North Pole.

Location and Venue: 170 Skinner Rd., Waterdown (St. Thomas the Apostle School)

Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 (noon)

Appy Hour

Adults and seniors are invited to bring their Apple or Android device and learn how to download free apps, including library applications for ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, music, TV shows and movies. Register at hpl.ca.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 19 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Knitting and Crochet in Greensville

A drop-in knitting and crochet program for teens, adults and seniors.

Location and Venue: 6-59 Kirby Ave., Greensville (Hamilton Public Library - Greensville Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 19 from 3 until 5 p.m.

Open Skate at Beverly Arena

Enjoy skating for all ages. Children ages six and under must be accompanied by a responsible guardian 12 years and older.

Location and Venue: 680 Hwy. 8, Rockton (Beverly Arena)

Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 19 from 3 until 5 p.m.

Woodcarving for Seniors

Free for any member of the Flamborough Seniors Centre. Drop-in woodcarving workshop for beginners and experienced wood carvers.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Flamborough Seniors Centre)

Event date and time: Thursday, Dec. 19 from 5 until 7:30 p.m.

Price: Free with $15 FSC membership