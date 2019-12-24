Pancake house opens in Waterdown

There’s a new place in town to get breakfast and where they stack up on the flavour.

Stacked Pancake and Breakfast House, now open on Clappison's Avenue, features a tasty menu with many options from sweet to savoury and everything in between.

“I really found Waterdown to be a good location, seeing how it was very well connected to city life as well as the outskirts,” said Sandy Bal, restaurant owner and general manager.

“People are loving it, we are slammed on the weekends, even … at breakfast time,” he said.

After working in the hospitality industry for a number of years and having seen how the breakfast restaurants in the hotels he worked at catered to the needs of their clientele, Bal found Stacked offered a similar feel. It was something he could get behind.

Craving flapjacks? You'll have 14 options to choose from, including New York strawberry cheesecake, white chocolate Oreo, and blueberry banana. The French toast and waffle options are equally as decadent, with flavours like chocolate butter tart and double chocolate strawberry.

“I think we have our own market niche,” said Bal, noting that even though there are other breakfast and family restaurants serving the most important meal of the day, Stacked offers items — and flavours — that are uniquely their own.

In addition to the waffles and pancakes, the restaurant also offers other staple dishes, like steak and eggs, farmer's sausage and eggs and a breakfast wrap.

For lunch, sandwiches are available, including steak and cheese, Monte Cristo and a Greek chicken wrap.

According to Bal, Stacked Pancake and Breakfast House is relatively new. It got its start in Barrie and quickly gained momentum and success, which he attributes to the quality of the food and generous helpings.