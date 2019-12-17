Consumers see food prices outpacing incomes

HALIFAX — A new survey says most Canadians believe food prices are becoming less affordable — with the cost of vegetables identified as one of the main worries.

The Angus Reid poll done for the agri-food lab at Dalhousie University found that 87 per cent of respondents agreed that food prices are increasing faster than their household income.

The inflation rate for October, the most recent date available, was 1.9 per cent. Food prices, however, climbed 3.7 per cent compared with a year ago, with fresh fruit and vegetables more than seven per cent higher than a year earlier.

The survey, which gathered responses from 1,509 people across the country in early December, found that vegetable prices were the top-ranked concern, listed by 69 per cent of respondents, followed by fruits (60 per cent) and meat (54 per cent).