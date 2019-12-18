Embark on the Flamborough Review's Christmas light tour

To help you get in the holiday spirit, the Review put a call out for homes beautifully decorated for the holidays in the hopes of garnering enough submissions to create a Christmas Light Tour.
We’re pleased to report that readers responded to our appeal with festive cheer.
Below, you’ll find the necessary driving directions to take part in the self-guided tour, which will take you from one enchanted destination to another from Waterdown to Freelton and beyond.
We have selected the intersection of Main and Dundas streets as the start and end points of the Christmas Light Tour. There, you’ll find a coffee shop and a variety of restaurants, where you can treat yourself to a hot beverage, meal or snack before embarking on the Review’s scintillating tour.
To get to the tour’s first destination, located at 94 Mill St. North, head east along Dundas Street East toward Mill Street.
Turn left onto Mill Street North.
Your destination will be on the right.
Continue along Mill Street North.
Turn right onto Queen Street.
Turn left onto Victoria Street.
Your second destination, 50 Victoria St., will be on the right.
Continue along Victoria Street.
Turn left onto Albert Street.
Turn left onto Mill Street North.
Turn right onto John Street East.
Turn left onto Hamilton Street North.
Turn right onto White Oak Drive.
Turn left onto Chudleigh Street.
Your next destination, 109 Chudleigh St., will be on the right.
Continue along Chudleigh Street.
Your fourth destination, 101 Chudleigh St., will be on the right.
Continue along Chudleigh Street.
Turn right onto Riley Street.
Turn left onto Braeheid Avenue.
Turn left onto Fenton Drrive.
Turn left onto Brian Boulevard.
Turn right onto Longyear Drive.
Pass Hollybush Drive, Longyear Drive turns into Chatsworth Crescent.
Continue onto Chatsworth Crescent.
Your fifth destination, 91 Chatsworth Cres., will be on the left.
The next two destinations are located in Strabane and Freelton.
If you wish to limit your tour to Waterdown's boundaries, continue along Chatsworth Crescent.
Turn right onto Hollybush Drive and turn left onto Dundas Street East, which will take you back to the tour’s starting point or you can simply go on your merry way home from the Hollybush Drive and Dundas Street east intersection.
If you wish to continue, continue along Chatsworth Crescent.
Turn right onto Hollybush Drive.
Turn right onto Dundas Street East.
Continue along Dundas Street East, past Clappison’s Corners.
Turn right onto Brock Road.
Your next destination, 1624 Brock Rd., will be on the right.
Continue along Brock Road.
Pass Regional Road 97.
Turn left onto Weneil Drive.
Your final destination, 16 Weneil Dr., will be on the left.
Decorated by the Scott and Debbie Lewis, the Weneil Drive festive display feature 30,000 lights and other festive decor. The family is also collecting donations of non-perishable food and cash to support the Flamborough Food Bank.
To get back to the tour’s starting point, continue along Weneil Drive.
Turn right onto Karendale Crescent.
Turn right onto Elm Street.
Turn left onto Weneil Drive.
Turn right onto Brock Road.
Continue along Brock Road to Dundas Street East.
Turn left onto Dundas Street East and continue to Main Street.
Alternatively, you can turn left onto Regional Road 97 from Brock Road.
Turn right onto Hwy. 6.
Continue on Hwy. 6 to Clappison’s Corners.
Turn left onto Dundas Street East and continue to Main Street.
