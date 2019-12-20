The best new mysteries to thrill you over the holidays

Her books — “No Mercy” is the 25th — invariably place at the centre of the action a woman who is a commanding figure in England’s organized crime. The men do the dirty work, organizing Mob activities, killing both rivals and friends. But somewhere behind the scenes in a Cole plot lurks a woman who is at the very least a controlling presence.

In the new book, the powerful woman is Diana Davis, the recently widowed wife of a major-league London gangster who owns nightclubs and peddles drugs and sex. Angus, the eldest Davis son, takes charge, and the book, which covers 40 years from 1980 to the present, proceeds in episodic fashion to trace the Davis history in crime. Angus may think he’s running the show, but it’s Diana — “the man had not yet been born who could scare her” — who is the true hard case of the story. The major question remains: How long can she hang on?

HindsightBy Iris and Roy JohansenGrand Central, 368 pages, $18.99

When it comes to spotting clues and drawing deductions, Dr. Kendra Michaels rates in the Sherlockian class. What’s the secret behind her success rate? It seems that, having lived blind for the first 20 years of her life before a stem-cell operation gives her sight, Kendra has developed her other senses to an ultrasharp degree.

This is the seventh book in the Kendra Michaels series by the Johansens — they’re mother and son — and it takes Kendra full circle, back to the school for the blind in California, where she learned as a child how to handle the sighted world. Someone has murdered two members of the school staff, people who paved Kendra’s way through childhood. A flinty character, Kendra now throws herself into the sleuthing in something like a rage. In the course of solving the murders, it becomes clear that the sense which Kendra’s years of blindness has made super powerful is not smell or hearing or touch but, perhaps surprisingly, vision itself.

Jack Batten is a Toronto-based writer and a freelance contributor for the Star