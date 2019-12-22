Italian sausage spices up pasta

3/4 lb (340 g) cavatelli (or other short pasta)

1 cup (150 g) frozen peas, thawed

1 cup (70 g) Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

In a pot over medium-high heat, soften the celery, carrots, garlic and leek in the oil. Add the sausage meat and cook for 5 minutes, breaking it up with a wooden spoon. Sprinkle with the flour and toss well to coat the vegetables and meat. Add the broth. Bring to a boil while stirring constantly. Simmer to reduce the sauce for 30 minutes over medium-high heat, or until the sauce thickens. Set aside 2 cups (500 ml) of the sauce.

Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain and lightly oil.

Add the pasta, peas and 3/4 cup (55 g) of the Parmesan to the pot of sauce. Cook for 1 minute or until the pasta has soaked up the cooking juices. Serve the pasta in bowls. Top with the reserved sauce and remaining Parmesan.

Note: The cavatelli should be bathing in the cooking juices. This dish is eaten like a soup or stew. Because the pasta tends to absorb everything, we recommend setting aside a portion of the sauce to be added just before serving.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: thestar@ricardocuisine.com or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com