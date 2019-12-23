6 things to do in Flamborough this week (Dec. 23-27)

Novice to advanced players are invited to bring their own instruments and play guitar at the library.
Location and Venue: 6-59 Kirby Ave., Greensville (Hamilton Public Library - Greensville Branch)
Event date and time: Monday, Dec. 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time.
Location and Venue: 27 Hwy. 5, Waterdown (Harry Howell Arena)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Embark on the Flamborough Review's Christmas Light Tour. Click here to find the driving directions to take part in the self-guided tour, which will take you from one enchanted destination to another from Waterdown to Freelton and beyond.
Don't let winter keep you inside. Enjoy a horse-drawn ride through a winter wonderland, arrive at a roaring bonfire and treat yourself to a tasty marshmallow roast. Visit the birds of prey and farm animals.
Location and Venue: 2259 Milburough Line, Campbellville (Mountsberg Conservation Area)
Event date and time: Daily Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Price: Park admission plus $5 (plus HST)
Summitholm Holsteins hosts an annual dairy farm tour. The event is organized in co-operation with the Hamilton Dairy Producers and is designed to show non-farming folks where their dairy products come from.
Location and Venue: 1399 Power Line Road West, Flamborough (Summitholm Farm)
Event date and time: Friday, Dec. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Event is sponsored by Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge. Everyone is invited to lace up their skates and enjoy some ice time.
Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Road, Carlisle (Carlisle Arena)
Event date and time: Friday, Dec. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.
