6 things to do in Flamborough this week (Dec. 23-27)

Winter Wagon Rides

Don't let winter keep you inside. Enjoy a horse-drawn ride through a winter wonderland, arrive at a roaring bonfire and treat yourself to a tasty marshmallow roast. Visit the birds of prey and farm animals.

Location and Venue: 2259 Milburough Line, Campbellville (Mountsberg Conservation Area)

Event date and time: Daily Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Price: Park admission plus $5 (plus HST)

Dairy farm tour

Summitholm Holsteins hosts an annual dairy farm tour. The event is organized in co-operation with the Hamilton Dairy Producers and is designed to show non-farming folks where their dairy products come from.

Location and Venue: 1399 Power Line Road West, Flamborough (Summitholm Farm)

Event date and time: Friday, Dec. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Free Family Skate in Carlisle

Event is sponsored by Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge. Everyone is invited to lace up their skates and enjoy some ice time.

Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Road, Carlisle (Carlisle Arena)

Event date and time: Friday, Dec. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.