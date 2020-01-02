5 things to do in Flamborough this weekend (Jan. 3-5)

Skate the Waterdown Ice Loop

Lace up your skates and hit the ice at the Waterdown Rotary Memorial Park Skate Loop, located at Memorial Park (200 Hamilton St. North). Open daily throughout the winter.

Winter Activities at Valens

Winter doesn't mean the end of outdoor life, but rather the start of a whole new season of activities. Enjoy on-ice activities like ice fishing (weather dependent) or hit the trails: hike, snowshoe, cross-country ski at Valens Lake Conservation Area (1691 Regional Rd. 97). The park is open daily from dawn until dusk. Parking costs $15.

Winter Wagon Ride

Don't let winter keep you inside. Enjoy a horse-drawn ride through a winter wonderland, arrive at a roaring bonfire and treat yourself to a tasty marshmallow roast at Mountsberg Conservation Area (2259 Milburough Line). While you're there, visit the birds of prey and farm animals. Wagon rides offered daily from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 3-5. Park admission and $5 wagon-ride fee apply.

Math Quest in Waterdown

Youth ages four to 12 are invited to pull a quest from the Math Quest Kiosk and complete math-based activities at the Waterdown Branch of the Hamilton Public Library (163 Dundas St. East) Jan. 4. Program runs from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

LEGO Mania

Kids can build, imagine and play with LEGO made available for use in Waterdown Branch of the Hamilton Public Library (163 Dundas St. East). This free program runs from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4.