5 free skating events in Waterdown and Carlisle

WhatsOn 06:00 AM Flamborough Review

Looking for family-friendly activities to keep you busy over the holidays? Consider attending one of these free holiday skates at Flamborough areas.

Tim Hortons Free Public Skate

Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at Harry Howell Arena (27 Hwy. 5, Waterdown) Dec. 24 from 1 until 3 p.m.

Free Family Skate in Carlisle

Event is sponsored by Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge. Everyone is invited to lace up their skates and enjoy some ice time at Carlisle Arena, 1496 Centre Rd. Dec. 27 from 2 until 4 p.m.

Free Family Skate in Waterdown

Also sponsored by Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge this free skate runs Dec. 30 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Harry Howell Arena, 27 Hwy. 5 in Waterdown.

New Year's Eve Free Skate in Waterdown

Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at the Tim Hortons Free Public Skate event in Waterdown. The event, at Harry Howell Arena (27 Hwy. 5) runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tim Hortons Free Public Skate in Carlisle

Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at Carlisle Arena Dec. 31 from 1 until 3 p.m. The arena is located at 1496 Centre Rd.

