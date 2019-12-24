5 free skating events in Waterdown and Carlisle

Looking for family-friendly activities to keep you busy over the holidays? Consider attending one of these free holiday skates at Flamborough areas.

Tim Hortons Free Public Skate

Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at Harry Howell Arena (27 Hwy. 5, Waterdown) Dec. 24 from 1 until 3 p.m.

Free Family Skate in Carlisle

Event is sponsored by Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge. Everyone is invited to lace up their skates and enjoy some ice time at Carlisle Arena, 1496 Centre Rd. Dec. 27 from 2 until 4 p.m.