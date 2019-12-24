5 free skating events in Waterdown and Carlisle

Looking for family-friendly activities to keep you busy over the holidays? Consider attending one of these free holiday skates at Flamborough areas.
Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at Harry Howell Arena (27 Hwy. 5, Waterdown) Dec. 24 from 1 until 3 p.m.
Event is sponsored by Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge. Everyone is invited to lace up their skates and enjoy some ice time at Carlisle Arena, 1496 Centre Rd. Dec. 27 from 2 until 4 p.m.
Also sponsored by Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge this free skate runs Dec. 30 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Harry Howell Arena, 27 Hwy. 5 in Waterdown.
Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at the Tim Hortons Free Public Skate event in Waterdown. The event, at Harry Howell Arena (27 Hwy. 5) runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at Carlisle Arena Dec. 31 from 1 until 3 p.m. The arena is located at 1496 Centre Rd.
Looking for family-friendly activities to keep you busy over the holidays? Consider attending one of these free holiday skates at Flamborough areas.
Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at Harry Howell Arena (27 Hwy. 5, Waterdown) Dec. 24 from 1 until 3 p.m.
Event is sponsored by Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge. Everyone is invited to lace up their skates and enjoy some ice time at Carlisle Arena, 1496 Centre Rd. Dec. 27 from 2 until 4 p.m.
Also sponsored by Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge this free skate runs Dec. 30 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Harry Howell Arena, 27 Hwy. 5 in Waterdown.
Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at the Tim Hortons Free Public Skate event in Waterdown. The event, at Harry Howell Arena (27 Hwy. 5) runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at Carlisle Arena Dec. 31 from 1 until 3 p.m. The arena is located at 1496 Centre Rd.
Looking for family-friendly activities to keep you busy over the holidays? Consider attending one of these free holiday skates at Flamborough areas.
Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at Harry Howell Arena (27 Hwy. 5, Waterdown) Dec. 24 from 1 until 3 p.m.
Event is sponsored by Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge. Everyone is invited to lace up their skates and enjoy some ice time at Carlisle Arena, 1496 Centre Rd. Dec. 27 from 2 until 4 p.m.
Also sponsored by Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge this free skate runs Dec. 30 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Harry Howell Arena, 27 Hwy. 5 in Waterdown.
Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at the Tim Hortons Free Public Skate event in Waterdown. The event, at Harry Howell Arena (27 Hwy. 5) runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at Carlisle Arena Dec. 31 from 1 until 3 p.m. The arena is located at 1496 Centre Rd.