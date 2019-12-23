Christmas is upon us.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Hamilton over the holidays.

• The city’s administrative offices, including the Municipal Service Centre at 163 Dundas St. East in Waterdown, will be closed. Dec. 25 to Jan. 1. Offices will reopen on Jan. 2, 2020.

• For the most part, malls, retail and grocery stores and even some restaurants are closed on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). Many reopen on Boxing Day (Dec. 26).

• All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed on Dec. 25. They reopen on Boxing Day.

• There will be no recycling or garbage pickup Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Waste collection will take place one day later than scheduled if it falls on or after the holiday. For your pickup schedule, visit www.hamilton.ca/waste.

• HSR is operating on a special Christmas Day schedule Dec. 25 with limited bus service until 9 p.m. On Dec. 26, the HSR will operate on a Saturday service schedule. The bus schedule returns to normal operating hours Dec. 27-30. On New Year’s Eve, buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule with extended hours on most routes. Bus service will be free after 6 p.m. On Jan. 1, the HRS will operate on a regular Sunday/Holiday service schedule.

• DARTS will be operating holiday service hours Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. All subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. Passengers in need of travel on these days must make reservations in advance.

• ATS customer service will be closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.

• Recreation and seniors centres, including Flamborough’s location at 163 Dundas St. East, are closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.