What's open and closed New Year's Day in Flamborough and beyond

A new year – and the start of a new decade – is upon us.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Hamilton Jan. 1.

• The city’s administrative offices, including the Municipal Service Centre at 163 Dundas St. East in Waterdown, are closed. Offices will reopen on Jan. 2, 2020.

• For the most part, malls, retail and grocery stores and even some restaurants are closed on New Year's Day.

• All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed on Jan. 1.

• There will be no recycling or garbage pickup Wednesday, Jan. 1. Waste collection will take place one day later than scheduled if it falls on or after the holiday. For your pickup schedule, visit www.hamilton.ca/waste.

• On New Year’s Eve, buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule with extended hours on most routes. Bus service will be free after 6 p.m. On Jan. 1, the HRS will operate on a regular Sunday/Holiday service schedule.

• DARTS will be operating holiday service hours Jan. 1. All subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled Jan. 1. Passengers in need of travel on these days must make reservations in advance.

• ATS customer service will be closed Jan. 1.

• Recreation and seniors centres, including Flamborough’s location at 163 Dundas St. East, are closed Jan. 1.