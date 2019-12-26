How the decade in books changed what and how we read

The report also found that independent publishers’ sales were down 44 per cent over the past 10 years.

That’s happened as big publishers are getting bigger. The publishing giant Penguin Random House didn’t quite exist at the beginning of this decade — the takeover of the two companies Penguin and Random House by the German multinational Bertelsmann wouldn’t take effect until 2012.

Audiobooks

Before this decade audiobooks were around, sure. But the lift that digital downloads gave to that part of the industry has been enormous. In 2017, according to BookNet Canada, 61 per cent of publishers were producing audiobooks compared to 37 per cent a year earlier. In September 2017, Audible launched in Canada, offering a subscription service for audio readers here but also promising more Canadian content, which they planned to produce themselves. They quickly bought up the audio rights to many Canadian books, making the audiobook versions only available to Audible subscribers. That year, Rakuten Kobo and Penguin Random House also launched Canadian audiobook programs, as did independent publishers across the country.

The popularity of podcasts has grown in tandem with the growth in audiobooks — in a survey by BookNet Canada, 45 per cent of respondents said they listened to podcasts before they started listening to audiobooks. The easy digital availability of audiobooks has made all the difference.

Self-publishing and making writing pay

On the website fanfiction.net, E.L. James first published a version of her erotic thriller “50 Shades of Grey.” That book and the resulting sequels were the No. 1, 2 and 3 bestsellers of the decade in Canada, put out by traditional publisher Simon & Schuster. Fan fiction sites became a way not only to test audiences and see what they liked, but for writers to find publishers, too.

Self-publishing has also become a way to, sometimes, make a living as a writer and publish books that mainstream publishers might not have picked up. It also allows mainstream writers to capture income in different ways — they become hybrid writers, publishing some of their work in the traditional way under one name and self-publishing under another.

Some, such as the science fiction writer Robert J. Sawyer, have launched Patreon accounts so that readers can basically become “patrons of the arts and of individual creators,” he told the Star in a 2018 interview. Even bestselling authors find the freedom of non-traditional publishing a positive thing. They get to keep a bigger cut of the books they sell and they get the creative freedom to do what they want.

Does all this access to potential audiences work? It depends. Overall, writers are earning less money than they ever have. A Writers’ Union of Canada survey in 2018 found a 27 per cent decrease in writers’ income over the previous three years. Part of the reason for that was copyright legislation in Canada. In the U.K., authors reported in 2018 that their incomes had declined 15 per cent over the previous three years.

Instagram this

Over the past 10 years, social media has had a profound affect on how we write and who we read. Canadian Rupi Kaur popularized Instagram poetry — and attracted the scorn of critics who didn’t think her verse passed critical muster. Still, her books “milk and honey” and “the sun and her flowers” were both among the top 10 bestselling Canadian books of the decade, according to BookNet. We saw Atticus, a poet working from Vancouver, also become famous on Instagram — he remains anonymous, never revealing his face even in live interviews. Another Canadian, Najwa Zebian, wrote particularly personal poetry and her books, including “Mind Platter,” have tapped into that audience that wants a direct personal and emotional connection with what they read.

More voices are being heard, too. Black, Indigenous and people of colour are being published in the mainstream more and more, partly because their voices have been amplified by social media. Publishers are recognizing the trends — and the audiences crying out for books, leading to more diverse voices and stories finally being heard.

Marketing books changed as publishers embraced online advertising through Facebook, finding the ability to directly target a specific audience and, as the algorithms got even better, specific readers, was attractive. “Influencers” also became a key part of targeting book buyers. With the increasing closure of traditional media outlets came the withering of books sections and an erosion of readily accessible reviews. Instead, reader-generated review sites such as Goodreads proliferated. Some mainstream news outlets, including the Star, kept their books sections going, and many smaller literary magazines began publishing more reviews and stand-alone review sections.

The rise of another ‘me’ generation

As algorithms and advertisers target us according to our individual tastes — making the individual the most important entity — it’s reflected in the types of books we’re reading and writing. Autofiction — think Karl Ove Knausgaard’s “The Struggle” series or Elena Ferrante’s “Neapolitan Novels,” both blockbuster bestsellers — ruled the decade. The trend isn’t over yet; more recently Ocean Vuong’s “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” made the Toronto Star’s Top 10 Books of 2019 list.

Memoir has also been one of the biggest categories in publishing; most of the RBC Taylor Prize nominees for 2019 were memoirs. Canadian magazine The Walrus recently tweeted that if a writer wants to get their story published they should write it in third person because it would seem fresh and different.

And then there’s the #MeToo movement

Sparked by the public outing of sexual abuse allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, #MeToo created a mood of solidarity among victims of sexual abuse and a picture of just how widespread the scale of such abuse and harassment. Canadian writer Miriam Toews’ “Women Talking” was one of the first literary efforts to take on rape culture directly and helped to begin framing questions about free will, consent, patriarchal culture and forgiveness.

The decade also saw Alice Munro win the Nobel Prize for literature — the first Canadian to do so, of any gender. It also saw that same Nobel Prize not awarded in 2018 amidst a sex assault scandal. The Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction in 2019 saw a finalist list made up entirely of women, two of them Indigenous.

Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” could easily be thought of as the book of the decade, with the extraordinary popularity of the television show and then, just this past fall, the release almost 35 years after the original of a sequel titled “The Testaments.” She’s been held up as a prophet and a feminist, while at the same time being excoriated as a “bad feminist” for her support of creative writing professor Steven Galloway, who was fired after sexual harassment allegations. Younger women, in particular, felt she was upholding a system that discouraged younger women from speaking out against the patriarchy.

This decade, one we entered thinking, correctly, that technology was going to change everything, is ending on a more hopeful note.

Storytelling is always going to be here. And the community around storytelling will continue to grow. At poetry readings, book launches and other events, any night of the week brings some new way to engage in the books community as a writer, arts enthusiast or fan.

The way we read will likely continue to change. Whose stories we have access to will likely change, too. But perhaps now that our relationship with the internet and technology is maturing, and we’re able to see its costs as well as its advantages, we can make better decisions about how we use it that will finally see us controlling it instead of it controlling us.

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas