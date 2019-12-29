11 things to do in Flamborough this week (Dec. 30-Jan. 3)

Event date and time: Daily until Dec. 31.

New Year's Eve Free Skate in Waterdown

Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at the Tim Hortons Free Public Skate event.

Location and Venue: 27 Hwy 5, Waterdown (Harry Howell Arena)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Noon Year's Eve Countdown

Ring in the new year with the whole family at the library. Decorate your own party hat and get your dancing shoes on. Countdown to 12 (noon).

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 (noon)

Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time.

Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Rd., Carlisle (Carlisle Arena)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 1 until 3 p.m.

New Year's Eve Nature Hoopla at Mountsberg

Bid farewell to 2019 and ring in the new year in the great outdoors. Enjoy a New Year's Eve party outside, featuring a bonfire, live music, crafts, marshmallows and hot chocolate. Kids countdown starts at 9 p.m. Pre-registration required.

Location and Venue: 2259 Milburough Line, Campbellville (Mountsberg Conservation Area)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 6 until 9 p.m.

Price: $25 for adults, $16 for seniors/youth, $4 for toddlers

Coun. Judi Partridge's New Year Levee

Ring in the new year with Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge. Event features free hot dogs, hot cider and hot chocolate provided by the Carlisle Optimists. Meet at the ice loop.

Location and Venue: 200 Hamilton St. North, Waterdown (Waterdown Memorial Park)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 1 until 3 p.m.

MP David Sweet New Year's Levee

Mark the start of the new year with your federal representative. Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet hosts his traditional New Year's Levee, featuring cake and coffee.

Location and Venue: 79 Hamilton St. North, Waterdown (Royal Canadian Legion Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 1 until 2:30 p.m.

Do-It-Yourself Journal

Teens make a simple journal using everyday items and start writing. Supplies provided.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Thursday, Jan. 2 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Winter Activities at Valens

Winter doesn't mean the end of outdoor life, but rather the start of a whole new season of activities. Enjoy on-ice activities like ice fishing (weather dependent) or hit the trails: hike, snowshoe, cross-country ski.

Location and Venue: 1691 Regional Rd. 97, Flamborough (Valens Lake Conservation Area)

Event date and time: Park is open daily from dawn until dusk.

Price: $15