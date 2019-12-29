11 things to do in Flamborough this week (Dec. 30-Jan. 3)

Don't let winter keep you inside. Enjoy a horse-drawn ride through a winter wonderland, arrive at a roaring bonfire and treat yourself to a tasty marshmallow roast. Visit the birds of prey and farm animals.
Location and Venue: 2259 Milburough Line, Campbellville (Mountsberg Conservation Area)
Event date and time: Daily from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until Jan. 5, 2020.
Event is sponsored by Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge. Everyone is invited to lace up their skates and enjoy some ice time.
Location and Venue: 27 Hwy 5, Waterdown (Harry Howell Arena)
Event date and time: Monday, Dec. 30 from 2 until 4 p.m.
Embark on the Flamborough Review's Christmas Light Tour. Click here to find the driving directions to take part in the self-guided tour, which will take you from one enchanted destination to another from Waterdown to Freelton and beyond.
Event date and time: Daily until Dec. 31.
Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time at the Tim Hortons Free Public Skate event.
Location and Venue: 27 Hwy 5, Waterdown (Harry Howell Arena)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ring in the new year with the whole family at the library. Decorate your own party hat and get your dancing shoes on. Countdown to 12 (noon).
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 (noon)
Lace up your skates and enjoy some ice time.
Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Rd., Carlisle (Carlisle Arena)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 1 until 3 p.m.
Bid farewell to 2019 and ring in the new year in the great outdoors. Enjoy a New Year's Eve party outside, featuring a bonfire, live music, crafts, marshmallows and hot chocolate. Kids countdown starts at 9 p.m. Pre-registration required.
Location and Venue: 2259 Milburough Line, Campbellville (Mountsberg Conservation Area)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 6 until 9 p.m.
Price: $25 for adults, $16 for seniors/youth, $4 for toddlers
Ring in the new year with Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge. Event features free hot dogs, hot cider and hot chocolate provided by the Carlisle Optimists. Meet at the ice loop.
Location and Venue: 200 Hamilton St. North, Waterdown (Waterdown Memorial Park)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 1 until 3 p.m.
Mark the start of the new year with your federal representative. Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet hosts his traditional New Year's Levee, featuring cake and coffee.
Location and Venue: 79 Hamilton St. North, Waterdown (Royal Canadian Legion Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 1 until 2:30 p.m.
Teens make a simple journal using everyday items and start writing. Supplies provided.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Thursday, Jan. 2 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Winter doesn't mean the end of outdoor life, but rather the start of a whole new season of activities. Enjoy on-ice activities like ice fishing (weather dependent) or hit the trails: hike, snowshoe, cross-country ski.
Location and Venue: 1691 Regional Rd. 97, Flamborough (Valens Lake Conservation Area)
Event date and time: Park is open daily from dawn until dusk.
Price: $15
For a full list of events taking place in Flamborough, visit the Review's online calendar of events.
