Chorizo gives these oysters a kick

1 1/4 cups (125 g) sharp cheddar cheese, grated

Coarse salt

In a large non-stick skillet over high heat, brown the onion and garlic in the oil. Deglaze with the white wine and let reduce until almost dry. Add the tomato and chorizo. Continue cooking over medium-low heat for 3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Lightly season with salt and pepper. Add the parsley. Let cool.

With an oyster knife and a thick cloth, shuck the oysters and detach the meat from the shell . Place the oysters on a baking sheet covered with coarse salt to stabilize the shells.

With the rack in the upper third of the oven, preheat the oven to broil.

Spoon the topping over the oysters (about 1 tbsp per oyster). Sprinkle with the cheese.

Broil for 2 to 3 minutes or until the cheese is golden. Serve immediately.

Note: Grating a tomato is a quick way to recoup the maximum amount of juice and flesh. Cut the tomato in half horizontally. Over a shallow dish, grate each half starting with the flesh side and continue right up to the skin (which you can discard). A medium tomato yields about 1/2 cup (125 ml) of juice and pulp.

Makes 24.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: thestar@ricardocuisine.com or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com