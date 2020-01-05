8 things to do in Flamborough this week (Jan. 6-10)

Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Rd., Carlisle (Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch)

Event date and time: Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Microsoft Word Basics Computer Workshop

Come to this workshop to learn some of the basic features of Microsoft Word 2013. Registration is required. Please call 905-690-9927 to reserve your spot. Space is limited.

Location and Venue: 427 Dundas St. East, Unit 1, Waterdown (YMCA Employment Services - Waterdown)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 2 until 3 p.m.

Waterdown Book Club

Club meets to discuss January's book title: I Shall Not Hate – A Gaza Doctor's Journey by Izzeldin Abuelaish.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 2 until 3 p.m.

Maker Cart in Freelton

Youth ages four to 12 are invited to bring their imagination to the table and make a cool creation to take home. Supplies are provided.

Location and Venue: 1803 Brock Rd., Freelton (Hamilton Public Library - Freelton Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 4 until 6 p.m.

STREAM Learning Lab

Youth ages eight to 12 can engage in hands-on STREAM activities and learn through experimentation at this free library program.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)

Event date and time: Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Apprenticeship Information Session

Interested in an apprenticeship? Attend this workshop to get more information on how to work in the trades. Please call 905-690-9927 to register.

Location and Venue: 427 Dundas Street East, Unit 1, Waterdown (YMCA Employment Services - Waterdown)

Event date and time: Thursday, Jan. 9 from 10 until 11 a.m.