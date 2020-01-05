8 things to do in Flamborough this week (Jan. 6-10)

Adults are welcome to play guitar and share songs with fellow musicians. This drop-in program is suited for guitarists with some basic to advanced skills. Bring your guitar.
Location and Venue: 6-59 Kirby Ave., Greensville (Hamilton Public Library - Greensville Branch)
Event date and time: Monday, Jan.6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Learn a variety of ways to job search and access the hidden job market to find your dream job. Please call 905-690-9927 to register.
Location and Venue: 427 Dundas St. East, Unit 1, Waterdown (YMCA Employment Services - Waterdown)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 2 until 3 p.m.
If you are interested in reading and discussing great books, this book club is for you. Drop in as club members discuss Orphan Train by Christina Baker Kline.
Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Rd., Carlisle (Hamilton Public Library - Carlisle Branch)
Event date and time: Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Come to this workshop to learn some of the basic features of Microsoft Word 2013. Registration is required. Please call 905-690-9927 to reserve your spot. Space is limited.
Location and Venue: 427 Dundas St. East, Unit 1, Waterdown (YMCA Employment Services - Waterdown)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 2 until 3 p.m.
Club meets to discuss January's book title: I Shall Not Hate – A Gaza Doctor's Journey by Izzeldin Abuelaish.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 2 until 3 p.m.
Youth ages four to 12 are invited to bring their imagination to the table and make a cool creation to take home. Supplies are provided.
Location and Venue: 1803 Brock Rd., Freelton (Hamilton Public Library - Freelton Branch)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 4 until 6 p.m.
Youth ages eight to 12 can engage in hands-on STREAM activities and learn through experimentation at this free library program.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East, Waterdown (Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch)
Event date and time: Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Interested in an apprenticeship? Attend this workshop to get more information on how to work in the trades. Please call 905-690-9927 to register.
Location and Venue: 427 Dundas Street East, Unit 1, Waterdown (YMCA Employment Services - Waterdown)
Event date and time: Thursday, Jan. 9 from 10 until 11 a.m.
