Pork meat pie filled with holiday spirit

1 small potato, peeled and diced

2-1/4 cups (560 ml) chicken broth

1 pinch ground nutmeg

1 pinch ground cloves

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tbsp (15 ml) water

Pastry Dough

1/2 tsp (2.5 ml) salt

1/4 cup (60 ml) ice-cold water

1 tsp (5 ml) white vinegar

2 cups (300 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

3/4 cup (170 g) cold unsalted butter, diced

Filling

On a work surface, finely chop the meat with a sharp knife (see note).

In a bowl, combine the flour and 2 tbsp (30 ml ) of the butter with your fingertips. Set the kneaded butter aside.

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, cook the onions, garlic and meat in the remaining butter (2 tbsp/30 ml) for about 10 minutes or until all the liquid has evaporated. Adjust the seasoning. Add the potatoes, broth and spices. Season with salt and pepper. Let simmer for 30 minutes or until the potato is tender.

Add the kneaded butter and mix thoroughly. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes or until it thickens. Adjust the seasoning. Transfer to a bowl and let cool. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Pastry Dough

Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the salt, water and vinegar until the salt has dissolved. Set aside.

In the bowl of a food processor, place the flour. Add the butter and pulse a few seconds at a time until it is the size of peas. Add the water mixture and stir until the dough just begins to form. Remove the dough from the food processor and form into two discs. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

With the rack in the lowest position, preheat the oven to 425 F (220 C).

In a small bowl, combine the egg and water. Set the egg wash aside.

On a floured work surface, roll out the dough into discs. Line a 9-inch (23 cm.) pie plate with one sheet of dough. Fill with the cooled meat mixture. Brush the edge of the dough with egg wash. With a small cookie cutter or a 3/4 inch (2 cm.) pastry tip, make a hole in the centre of the second sheet of dough to allow steam to escape while cooking. Cover the filling with the second sheet of dough and form a double edge. If desired, cover and freeze at this stage or brush with egg wash.

Bake for 40 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Makes 8 servings.

Note: This can be done with “coarse” ground pork. To do this, ask your butcher to grind the meat as coarse as possible. Or if you have a meat grinder, use the largest cutting plate for coarse grinding. The texture of the pie will be very different if it is made with meat cut into pieces or ground meat, but both options are interesting. The second is faster.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Reach him via email: thestar@ricardocuisine.com or find more recipes on ricardocuisine.com