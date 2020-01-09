MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Jan. 10-12

1. Winter Camping at Valens

Winter doesn't mean the end of camping! Valens Lake winter camping program runs until April 30. Valens is located at 1691 Regional Rd. 97. Contact the conservation area at 519-621-6029 for more information about rates and to reserve your spot.

2. Learn to Play Bridge

A 10-week program best suited for beginner bridge players kicks off Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m. the Flamborough Seniors Centre, 163 Dundas St. East. This program is open to seniors centre members and costs $20. For more information or to register, email Kim.Kryshoski-Seunarine@hamilton.ca.

3. TERRA Wellness Weekend and Market

Now that the new year has begun, a healthy event will offer visitors a chance to embrace all things wellness. Featuring talks, yoga, food and artisan items, and other activities, the Wellness Weekend and Market runs at TERRA Garden Centre in Waterdown, 8 5th Concession Rd. East, Jan. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4. Bingo

Youth ages eight to 12 are invited to enjoy a fun twist on the classic game of bingo at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library (163 Dundas St. East) Jan. 11. The activity runs from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m.

5. Winter Wagon Ride