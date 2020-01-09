MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Jan. 10-12

Winter doesn't mean the end of camping! Valens Lake winter camping program runs until April 30. Valens is located at 1691 Regional Rd. 97. Contact the conservation area at 519-621-6029 for more information about rates and to reserve your spot.
A 10-week program best suited for beginner bridge players kicks off Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m. the Flamborough Seniors Centre, 163 Dundas St. East. This program is open to seniors centre members and costs $20. For more information or to register, email Kim.Kryshoski-Seunarine@hamilton.ca.
3. TERRA Wellness Weekend and Market
Now that the new year has begun, a healthy event will offer visitors a chance to embrace all things wellness. Featuring talks, yoga, food and artisan items, and other activities, the Wellness Weekend and Market runs at TERRA Garden Centre in Waterdown, 8 5th Concession Rd. East, Jan. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Youth ages eight to 12 are invited to enjoy a fun twist on the classic game of bingo at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library (163 Dundas St. East) Jan. 11. The activity runs from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m.
Enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride through a winter wonderland, arriving at a roaring bonfire for a marshmallow roast at Mountsberg Conservation Area, 2259 Milburough Line, Jan 11-12 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
