NaRa serves Mediterranean flavours in Waterdown

Light but flavourful fragrances and spices found in the Mediterranean have found their way to Waterdown.

Recipes cultivated to perfection and passed down through generations fill NaRa Mediterranean Cuisine restaurant with memories.

“Our family, we’re very close,” said Marian Othman, who works as a server at her family’s establishment.

The restaurant pays homage to her family’s Lebanese roots and the name, NaRa — an amalgam of matriarch Nawal and patriarch Ralf — honours Othman’s maternal grandparents’ memory.