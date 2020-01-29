NaRa serves Mediterranean flavours in Waterdown

Light but flavourful fragrances and spices found in the Mediterranean have found their way to Waterdown.
Recipes cultivated to perfection and passed down through generations fill NaRa Mediterranean Cuisine restaurant with memories.
“Our family, we’re very close,” said Marian Othman, who works as a server at her family’s establishment.
The restaurant pays homage to her family’s Lebanese roots and the name, NaRa — an amalgam of matriarch Nawal and patriarch Ralf — honours Othman’s maternal grandparents’ memory.
Othman said the family was looking to open its restaurant in a community with a small-town feel. Waterdown, with its charm, was the perfect fit.
“It’s a nice place,” said Othman.
The menu features authentic family recipes, which call for fresh and flavourful ingredients, including lemon, olive oil, and a variety of fragrant herbs and spices, like sumac that is used to broaden a dish’s flavour profile.
Guests can choose from a variety of items, including chicken shawarma, falafel sandwich, hummus quesadilla, Kefta, various souvlakis and even a chicken shawarma poutine.
In the kitchen at NaRa the staff prides itself on creating all of its dishes from scratch. But they also keep it simple with fresh ingredients as their foundation.
“Food is an adventure,” said manager Hala El Khazen.
Lebanese cuisine, she explained, is very popular across the globe. And it’s popular, here, too.
Since opening its doors in November, the restaurant has received positive feedback from customers. Positive reviews have also been posted online.
